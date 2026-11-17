Florida voters approved a sweeping property tax cut on 3 November 2026, offering relief to qualifying homeowners while raising concerns over local government finances.

State economists project the change could reduce annual property tax revenue by $11.83 billion (approximately €10.76 billion and £9.0 billion) by fiscal year 2031–32.

Amendment 3 passed with around 62 per cent of the vote, clearing the 60 per cent threshold required to amend Florida's constitution.

It expands exemptions on primary residences, potentially leaving counties and cities with less money for essential services.

Florida Property Tax Cut Expands Exemptions

From 2027, eligible homeowners can exempt up to $150,000 (approximately €136,447.50 and £113,700) of their property's assessed value from non-school property taxes. The allowance rises to $250,000 (approximately €227,412.50 and £189,500) in 2028, with annual inflation adjustments beginning in 2029.

The change does not mean homeowners receive a payment of that amount. Instead, it lowers the portion of their property's value used to calculate certain taxes.

School district property taxes remain payable. A separate exemption of up to $25,000 (approximately€22,741.25 and £18,950) continues to apply to qualifying homes for school taxes.

Savings will vary according to assessed property values and local tax rates. Some homeowners may see substantial reductions, while others with lower-valued properties could benefit less.

The eligibility rules also distinguish between established residents and newcomers. People who were not permanent Florida residents on 31 December 2026 initially qualify for a smaller non-school exemption of up to $50,000 (approximately €45,481.00 and £37,900) once they obtain homestead status.

They generally become eligible for the larger exemption in their fifth qualifying year, although the amendment allows limited local exceptions subject to legal requirements.

Amendment 3 also lowers the annual cap on increases in assessed values for non-homestead properties, including rental homes and second properties, from 10 per cent to 5 per cent for non-school taxation.

Local Governments Face Revenue Pressures

The Florida Revenue Estimating Conference projects a $4.93 billion (approximately €4.48 billion and £3.7 billion) reduction in local tax collections in fiscal year 2027–28.

The annual impact is expected to grow to $11.83 billion (approximately €10.76 billion and £9.0 billion) by fiscal year 2031–32. Across five fiscal years, the cumulative reduction is estimated at $45.84 billion (approximately €41.70 billion and £34.7 billion).

Counties are expected to bear the largest share, with municipalities and special districts also affected. Lower collections could complicate decisions about funding emergency services, roads and other local responsibilities.

These estimates are forecasts, not confirmed deficits or automatic service cuts. They depend partly on assumptions about property values, tax rates and population changes.

Local officials could review spending, adjust tax rates within legal limits or consider additional fees. Any response could influence whether homeowners' initial savings are partly offset by other costs.

The amendment also limits how counties and municipalities can spend property tax revenue, specifying areas including public safety, infrastructure, education, debt obligations and government operations.

It requires state lawmakers to establish a process for further local exemptions, but does not set a deadline or guarantee that authorities will adopt them.

According to the Florida Department of Revenue, the changes take effect on 1 January 2027 and first apply to the 2027 property tax roll. The agency plans further guidance on administrative rules and tax forms as local governments prepare for implementation.