A Texas teen girl jumped out of a moving car while fighting with her mother and died after she got struck by an unknown vehicle, police said.

Harris County deputies responded to the scene of a crash on I-45 at FM 1960 around 9 p.m. ET Monday. The teen girl jumped onto the Freeway and was struck by a car that fled the scene, deputies said, according to Click 2 Houston.

@HCSOTexas units responded to a scene at 16827 North Freeway. Preliminary info: a teen female (possibly 15) was having a disturbance w her mother when she jumped out of a moving car. The teen was struck by an unknown car the fled the scene. Teen was pronounced deceased on scene. pic.twitter.com/utlQ5khzvX — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 6, 2021

Harris County Sheriff's office said the victim was 15 years old. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The teenager was arguing with her mother when she jumped out of the vehicle," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a news release today.

While the investigators worked on the scene, the deputies diverted the southbound traffic on I 45.

No further details regarding the victim were immediately available.

Last year, a 38-year-old woman from North Carolina was found injured on a road after she jumped off from the trunk of a moving car.

The woman, identified as Kristen Robinson, was severely injured while trying to escape a kidnapping attempt in Madison.

The investigation revealed that before the incident, three people showed up at a motel where Robinson stayed and had requested the staff to knock at her room pretending to be room service.

Though the staff refused to do so, the suspects entered the room and reportedly dragged the victim out before throwing her into the trunk of the car.

Robinson managed to open the vehicle's trunk and jump out of the fast-moving vehicle. Police were alerted by a driver who noticed the injured woman on the highway. The suspects were later arrested on multiple charges, including kidnapping.