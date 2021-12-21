Gugu Mbatha-Raw is not ruling out the chance to play Meghan Markle in future seasons of the Netflix show "The Crown."

The 38-year-old English actress admitted that she would "have to consider it" when told that fans tipped her for the role in the drama series based on the lives of the British royal family. She said during her cover interview for the February 2022 issue of Tatler magazine that she would "be very flattered" but also finds the idea "hilarious."

"The Girl Before" star then shared her thoughts about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step back from their royal duties. Although she has never crossed paths with the couple in Los Angeles, she wished them well all the same in their chosen path. It has been over a year since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior royals in March 2020, and settled into their new lives with their two children in Santa Barbara, California.

"I wish them luck. It's a tricky transition to make," the actress shared and noted how the Americans are charmed by the British royals. She said, "It sort of feels like a fairytale from an American viewpoint. I'm sure it's not an easy life. And I'm sure we don't know the half of it. But I respect it."

In the same interview, Mbatha-Raw also talked about her MBE, which she said she only found out about after a letter arrived at her mother's house. She recalled that it "had some sort of royal stamp on it."

"...And I remember joking to my mum, 'Oh, it's probably the damehood.' When I opened it, I was shocked. My mum was thrilled," she shared adding that it was her role in "Doctor Who" that earned her an MBE from Prince Charles. Mbatha-Raw said, "I thought, 'Oh my God, is Prince Charles a Whovian?' He said he'd visited the set."

Fans will have to wait and see if Mbatha-Raw will portray Meghan Markle in "The Crown." Showrunner Peter Morgan had previously said that the show will end with season six and cover the events up until the early 2000s only. The former "Suits" star joined the royal family after she married Prince Harry in May 2018.