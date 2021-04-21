In many ways, shopping for a used car is similar to a treasure hunt. Sometimes you can strike it lucky and find a real gem for a bargain price; other times, you can end up with a heap of junk that will give you more headaches than what it's worth.

However, despite the risks involved with buying a used car, there are still many benefits to be enjoyed compared to purchasing a brand new model. For starters, new cars depreciate extremely quickly. By the time your new car is just three years old, it will have typically depreciated to a value of around 58% of the initial purchase price - yikes!

Secondly, used cars generally enjoy cheaper insurance, registration, and taxes too. What's not to love? Well, buying a second-hand vehicle comes with many risks, and you must be vigilant if you want to avoid getting scammed or deceived into buying a car that is not what it seems.

With that in mind, here is a quick guide on how to find a reliable used car and avoid the dangers of the second-hand car market (with a very handy tip at the end that could save you a lot of money).

How Covid-19 affected the used car market

Before we begin, it's important to observe the impact of Covid-19 on the used car market, and unfortunately, it's not the best news for those of you on a low budget. As many people have been forced inside and told to stay away from public transport, the used car market has seen a massive boom during the pandemic.

Additionally, with numerous sellers turning to digital channels to sell their vehicles, it has never been easier to pick up a used car than it is now. All of these factors have led to an unprecedented demand for second-hand vehicles. And while you're buying experiences will likely be improved because of it, you will have to pay a premium as a result. However, that's not to say there still aren't amazing deals out there!

Things to be aware of when buying a used car

Amazingly, the used car market is expected to be worth USD 2,150.6 billion by 2027. That's a lot of money, and it makes the industry pretty attractive for opportunists and scammers alike. With that in mind, here are some things you need to keep in mind when purchasing a new car:

Beware of scammers

Scammers come in all shapes and sizes, and some of them are more devious than others. However, most scams can be uncovered if you keep your wits about yourself and conduct due diligence throughout the buying process. Some of the most common scams include:

Rolling back the clock on the mileage

Selling stolen vehicles

Hiding damage and past collisions

Not disclosing

Deposit stealing schemes and fake escrows

Understand the car's history

To get a fair gauge of the value of a vehicle, you must fully understand its history and the key events in its life. This includes the number of owners, significant repairs, information about past collisions and damage, and so on.

Inspect the car

You absolutely must conduct a full car inspection before you sign on the dotted line and drive the vehicle away. This is the only way to ensure the car is mechanically sound and won't fall apart within a couple of weeks of making the purchase. If you aren't mechanically savvy, do some research online before you pay the car a visit and take a checklist with you of things to watch out for. As long as you cover the main aspects such as the car's structure, engine, and oil, you will drastically reduce the likelihood of buying a dud car.

Ask about the purpose of the sale

It's essential to ask the seller why they are selling the car. This may seem trivial, but it really helps to get a clear picture of the reasoning behind the sale, and their answer will typically give clues as to whether or not it's a good idea to make the purchase. If the seller tries to rush you in any way or tries to create urgency, this is usually a red flag, and you should walk away.

How VehicleHistory can help

Image source: VehicleHistory.com

In order to best protect yourself against scammers, you need to arm yourself with as much information as possible about the car you wish to purchase. Unfortunately, we do not live in a world where it is wise to take the buyer at their word, so you must get the information about the car validated by trustworthy and reputable sources.

The best way to do this is by running the car's VIN through VehicleHistory.com. Their free service grants you access to a fully comprehensive report of any vehicles' history and specifications. Here are a few examples of the information you will receive:

The official mileage

Exact car specifications (age, model, manufacturer)

History and recalls

Complaints and issues

Past collisions and damage reports

The number of previous owners

Final word

Conducting a VIN check is a fantastic way of minimizing the chances of buying a dud car and preventing yourself from handing over your hard-earned cash to a dodgy car salesperson. All you need to do is ask the seller for the VIN so you can run it through VehicleHistory's free service, and you will have access to a tonne of valuable information that you can use to help decide whether or not the car is worth buying.

After all, there are many different ways a used car sale can go wrong, so taking these precautions is necessary to improve the chances of finding a reliable car that will serve you well for many years to come. Good luck!