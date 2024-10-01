Hollywood star Damian Lewis on Sunday drove sheep across a bridge crossing London's River Thames in a celebration of a medieval tradition.

The Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning British actor wore his grandfather's wool coat and wielded a crook to move the sheep across Southwark Bridge.

The event honours the medieval tradition of anyone awarded "freeman of the City of London" status being allowed to drive their sheep toll-free across the bridge, a historic trading route.

An event celebrating the tradition has taken place annually since 2013.

Lewis, 53, described the event as "eccentric", adding: "I just played shepherd, shepherd Lewis, and it was very fun."

Lewis, himself a freeman, has strong links to the City of London -- the capital's financial district -- having studied at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama.

Several of his ancestors as well as his brother also served as Lord Mayors of London, who are elected annually and run the governing body of the area.

The sheep-driving event is part of a fundraiser for the wool trade's Woolmen Charity and the Lord Mayor's Appeal which aims to have an impact on "London's most pressing societal issues".