With the number of visitors going to foreign countries growing, it is no surprise that the market for luxury holidays and increasing and in demand. In fact, one of the key experiences that are rising in interest amongst tourists is chartering a yacht on holiday. The global yacht charter market was valued at $15,205.24 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $27,793.57 million by 2027. It has become the favoured method of going on a vacation as it is simple to book and offers tourists a high level of freedom that they may not receive with other types of holidays.

Furthermore, the recent developments and advancements of technology has allowed the implementation of digital booking services to occur. This means that companies like Borrow a boat are able to offer its customers a wide range of choice with regard to boats and yachts at the touch of their fingertips from a cellular device. Traditionally, many people had to go to a local travel agency to book their holiday, however, companies like Borrow A Boat have ensured that this process is easier for everyone now. By breaking away from traditional methods of booking a vacation, these companies have made the experience more simple and positive for their customers.

The security of booking online has also influenced this trend. As technology has expanded and digital booking services have been implemented, there has been a pressure to ensure that customer details including personal information and payment details are secure. This is because there is a risk of their identity being stolen or fraud being committed against them. This issue has been responded to by ensuring that there is protection against hackers who want to steal information. If you are looking to charter a boat or a yacht, make sure to research thoroughly across a number of websites to make sure you are getting the best deal.

Digital services allow you to price compare and find the best option that suits your needs.

Luckily, websites like Borrow A Boat allow you to compare a number of different boats in order to get the best price. It is also best that you have a budget that you want to stick to as the website includes filters which you can adjust accordingly. It also offers each customer the chance of selecting a boat or a yacht that matches and lives up to their individual preferences. Whether you want a private yacht with no crew or you want a luxurious yacht with a huge array of water toys. In this sense, digital booking services like that featured on Borrow A Boat allow the customer to be the master of their own holiday and gives them a high level of choice that they would not typically have.

Chartering a boat or a yacht also offers the tourist the ability to visit a myriad of countries and locations. This means that the tourist can be in charge of their own holiday and create their own itinerary. In this way, those who opt to charter a yacht or a boat are given a high level of freedom without restriction or limitation. They also do not have to worry about acquiring transport back to their accommodation as the boat or yacht can allow them to stop off at different locations.

Different yachts are based in various locations and usually move throughout the year. The most common migration is the Mediterranean in the summer and the Caribbean in the winter. However, you will also be able to catch a glimpse yacht cruising the waters of Central and South America, Antarctica, Australia and New Zealand, Northern Europe, New England. The possibilities are endless when you choose to charter a boat or a yacht. It is truly a unique experience which allows tourists to sample the local cuisine, take part in water sports, visit the local monuments and soak up the history.

Moreover, if you choose to have a crew onboard, they are a great way to protect you from crimes such as petty theft and robbery. If you also want a captain onboard, he acts as a personal tour guide, directing you to the best niche places to visit. He should be familiar with the area that you are seeking to explore and will usually know the places that have less crowds gathered in them so that you can avoid the chaos of an abundance of tourists.

In this sense, digital booking services has truly transformed the way that people can charter a yacht or a Catamaran. Not only has it resulted in an increase in B2B sales but also in B2C sales. This is because sites like Borrow A Boat have made sure that they are creating a positive customer experience. These sites also include ways for customers to easily access help if they are struggling with booking the holiday. This can prove to be much more quick with an instant response that you would usually get with a travel agency where you have to queue up. This method of booking has attracted many to consider chartering a yacht or a Catamaran as they can discard the stress that is typically associated with booking a holiday. Customers that flock to sites like these do not need to sift through all of the different options as long as they have a rough idea of the type of holiday experience that they want to have with chartering a yacht or a Catamaran.