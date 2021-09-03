In a shocking case of child neglect, an infant was found alone and screaming inside a hot car in Pennsylvania on Monday.

The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department said the child was covered in vomit. The incident happened at Clay Township in Lancaster, reported Lancaster Online. The ambient air temperature was recorded to be in the low ninety-degree range when the incident occurred at 4:38 p.m. The age of the infant was unclear, though a witness said he was not even a year old.

The officers were alerted by witnesses who saw the infant inside the vehicle parked near a Subway shop. The child was clearly agitated, the callers told 911. There were no parents or other adults around.

The car was not running, but its windows were cracked, the onlookers said. By then, people had gathered around the vehicle.

A few even began searching for the child's parents in nearby shops, which included Daisy Nails, Sharp Shopper and Subway, the police said. Officers did not specify how long the child was locked inside the car.

However, before the deputies could arrive at the location, a male driver was seen exiting a store. He immediately got into the car and fled from the parking lot as people gathered.

An investigation has been launched into the incident. Witnesses described the vehicle to the officers, who said they corroborated interviews with surveillance footage to get the registration of the car.

While the investigators said they were looking into the health and safety of the child, they have not revealed other details, including the owner of the vehicle. An update on the infant's welfare and any potential charges are also pending, added reports.

Several such cases have been reported in the country this summer. Last month, a 5-year-old child died after being left inside an SUV car for several hours in Virginia. The temperature outside at the time was 93 degrees F. Officers arrived at the family's house in Springfield after receiving a report a child was left in a car and found unresponsive. The police said the boy arrived home with a parent and "young" siblings Tuesday afternoon, but he remained inside, strapped in his car seat. It remains unclear why the child did not exit the car.