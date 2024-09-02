Luis Diaz starred as Liverpool routed arch rivals Manchester United 3-0 to extend their perfect start under new boss Arne Slot, while Chelsea suffered fresh frustration in a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Hired from Feyenoord to succeed Jurgen Klopp in the close-season, Slot has overseen three successive wins in a flying start to the new era at Liverpool.

The Reds sit second in the Premier League, behind champions Manchester City on goals scored, after handing United an embarrassing loss that finished with thousands of empty seats at Old Trafford.

Diaz and Mohamed Salah were United's chief tormentors as the Liverpool forwards tore Erik ten Hag's side to pieces with their pace and predatory finishing.

Diaz put Liverpool ahead with a 35th-minute header from Salah's cross after United midfielder Casemiro carelessly conceded possession.

Casemiro was guilty of surrendering the ball too easily again when Diaz converted another Salah assist with a cool finish seven minutes later.

Salah put the result beyond doubt in the 52nd minute, netting for the third time this season with a fierce strike from Dominik Szoboszlai's pass.

Slot is the first permanent Liverpool manager to win his first league game against United since Bob Paisley in 1975.

The Dutchman is also the first manager to win each of his first three Premier League games without conceding a single goal since Sven-Goran Eriksson at Manchester City in 2007.

"If you go to Old Trafford we know there will be tough moments. After scoring a great goal which was disallowed we kept on playing as we were before. A deserved win I think," Slot said.

The only potential issue for Slot was Salah's post-match revelation that this could be his last season at Anfield.

"I had a good summer, I had a long time just to stay with myself and try to think positive because as you know it's my last year in the club," he said.

"I don't want to think about it but I just feel I'm free to play football and we'll see what can happen next year."

United boss Ten Hag is under pressure after a woeful display that came hot on the heels of their 2-1 defeat at Brighton last weekend.

Ten Hag survived a close-season review into his job, which including United speaking to former Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel about potentially replacing him.

But while last season's surprise FA Cup final win over Manchester City saved his job, he cannot afford another poor league campaign after finishing eighth in 2023/24.

"It's quite simple. It was equal after half an hour then we made two big mistakes and Liverpool took them really well," Ten Hag said.

"We will be fine. We have to improve, we know that. Today we have to take this but we will bounce back."

Enzo Maresca's Chelsea have won only once in the first three league games of the Italian's reign after a chaotic close-season.

Beaten by Manchester City on the opening weekend, Chelsea powered to a 6-2 win at Wolves last weekend before scraping into the Conference League group stage after a 2-1 loss at Servette on Thursday.

Chelsea failed to kill off Palace after Noni Madueke picked out Cole Palmer and his pass was slotted home by Nicolas Jackson in the 25th minute.

Maresca was furious after Palace midfielder Will Hughes avoided a second yellow card for a foul on Palmer.

Palace made the most of that escape to drew level in the 53rd minute when England midfielder Eberechi Eze unfurled a superb curling finish from 20 yards.

"If they had been with 10 I think the game would have completely changed," Maresca said of the Hughes incident.

"It was clear for all of us it was a second yellow card. The only one that thinks in a different way is the referee."

At St James' Park, Newcastle punished profligate Tottenham with a 2-1 victory.

Harvey Barnes put Newcastle ahead and Dan Burn's own goal drew Tottenham level before Alexander Isak's 78th-minute winner.

Unbeaten Newcastle's second win in three league games condemned Tottenham to a first defeat this term.

"It's massive, isn't it?" Newcastle boss Eddie Howe said. "You need to win at any stage but I think when there's difficult moments -- and this transfer window has been tough for us -- then it's even more important."