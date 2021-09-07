A 22-year-old woman in the Brazilian state of Sergipe was allegedly beheaded with a table knife by her partner during an argument, which resulted in her unborn child dying with her.

Police found the body of Jackeline de Costa Melo in the bathroom of her home in Aracaju on Aug. 19, 7News.com.au reported. She was eight months pregnant, according to the outlet.

Melo's partner who allegedly shared the residence with her, identified as 31-year-old Aracaju native Edielson Santos Vidal, was arrested at the scene.

Emergency medical personnel arrived later, but Melo's unborn baby girl could no longer be saved.

Authorities allegedly responded to the home after neighbors reported hearing screams during the night. Additionally, a car found outside the home was subject to a restraining order.

Vidal allegedly used a table knife to behead Melo during a "heated" argument, the report said. He later confessed to the crime and was taken into preventive custody.

Vidal's motives were unclear, but the couple's relationship was described as being abusive and toxic, according to Melo's sister, Leticia. She added that Vidal constantly attacked and harassed her younger sister.

"He took Jackeline away and held her against her will. He controlled absolutely everything she did. Her life was over. He took her away to die. He killed her in cold blood," Leticia said.

"She was expecting a child. He didn't give her a chance to defend herself. He was cruel. He ended everything," she added.

The couple, who met online in 2017, had reportedly moved to Aracaju from Melo's hometown of Campo Grande in the state of Mato Grosso do Sul last year. They had been staying in the residence for around 10 days prior to the incident.

The two previously operated a motorcycle taxi while staying in Campo Grande, according to the report.

Leticia alleged that Vidal took Melo to Aracaju to separate her from her relatives, who had attempted to convince Melo that Vidal was a bad influence. Additionally, Leticia believed Vidal was avoiding paying back a debt he owed Melo's mother.

Melo, however, was allegedly in love with Vidal and believed he would change despite his controlling and abusive behavior. She was cremated in Aracaju following the incident.

The case is still ongoing.