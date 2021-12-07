An 8-month-old boy has been reunited with his family a day after he was kidnapped from a hospital in India. A man abducted the baby and sold him to a childless couple for about $1,330.

The infant was kidnapped when he and his family members were at a hospital in Faridkot, a city in India's northern Punjab state, on Saturday. The child's father was taking care of him as the mother was admitted to the hospital for minor surgery. As the baby was crying incessantly, the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Vishal, approached the father and offered to babysit the boy, The Times Bureau reported.

Vishal fled with the baby when the father went out to get some water. He then handed over the child to Jalanda Singh and his wife, who had agreed to pay Vishal around $1,330.

The couple met Vishal while receiving treatment at another hospital, The Indian Express reported. Vishal, who was an employee at the hospital's IVF center, promised to find them a child if they were willing to pay him.

The couple had already paid Vishal around $930 when investigators tracked them down Sunday, police said. They said they did not know Vishal had kidnapped the infant from someone. Vishal allegedly lied to the couple that the baby belonged to his sister, who wanted to put him up for adoption.

"As per Jalanda, he was told by Vishal that the child was his nephew (sister's son) and they wanted to give him away for adoption as his sister was having a matrimonial dispute. However, he had asked for money for some financial help. We will be able to determine the facts in the case only after Vishal's arrest and interrogation," said Jashandeep Singh Gill, a senior police officer.

The baby was handed over to family members. Police said they have arrested one person in connection with the incident. No other details were revealed.