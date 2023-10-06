A man from Harlow has been charged with the attempted kidnapping, rape and murder of Holly Willoughby.

Evidence presented in the ongoing investigation saw Gavin Plumb, a 36-year-old who lives in Potters Field, Harlow, accused of soliciting to commit murder, incitement to commit rape and incitement to commit kidnap.

On Wednesday evening, 4 October, Plumb was arrested and has since been remanded into custody.

The authorities have also reported that the alleged perpetrator is set to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates Court today, on Friday 6 October, where he will be facing at least eight years imprisonment.

Rob Kirby, the Detective Superintendent on the case, explained: "This was an extremely fast-paced investigation, with many of our officers and national partners working overnight to secure these charges."

Holly Willoughby has not yet publically commented on the situation, but Kirby reassured the public, saying: "The safeguarding of any victim is paramount, and we will continue to prioritise this and working with the Metropolitan Police Service as the investigation proceeds."

The host of ITV's This Morning worried fans when she did not appear on Thursday's show and her seat was replaced by her colleague Allison Hammond and co-host Josie Gibson.

Before announcing his plans to scrap the northern leg of the HS2, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak appeared on the famous sofa to send a supportive message to the Willoughby.

Live on air, the Prime Minister said: "I'm so sorry to hear everything going on with Holly, I just want to send my best to her and her family and to all of you."

Gavin Plumb has been charged with soliciting to commit murder and incitement to commit kidnap Holly Willoughby.

Sources note that the TV personality is currently under strict police supervision at her £3 million home in the capital, London, with witnesses noting that she has been left "shocked and distraught" by the findings of the investigation.

During the investigation, Essex Police noted that they had found the mother-of-three to be the subject of a series of "sinister" messages that threatened kidnapping, rape and murder.

Lorraine Kelly also opened her Breakfast Show 'Lorraine' this morning, saying: "It is very – very upsetting. Of course, we are sending Holly all of our love and best wishes, that is a terrible thing to be having to go through for her and her family."

A spokesperson for ITV also shared a message to support their star Presenter. The ITV spokesperson noted: "This news has come as a huge shock to everyone at This Morning and ITV."

"We are providing all of the support we can to Holly and her family at this incredibly distressing time," they added.

On today's episode of This Morning, hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary briefly addressed the kidnapping plot, with O'Leary announcing: "We are not going to talk too much about it but Holly is on the front pages after police arrested a 36-year-old man over an alleged kidnap plot."

Hammond continued to address the investigation, stating: "We are obviously all shocked to hear the news and we want to send our love and biggest hugs to Holly and her family."

Willoughby, who has presented This Morning since 2009, has been a prominent face in the media since her co-star Phillip Schofield was slammed for having an affair with a younger colleague.

After Scofield was ultimately forced to resign in June 2023, several watchers called for Willoughby to do the same.

Under one of Willoughby's recent Instagram posts this week, one person wrote: "Still can't believe how you have treated Philip Schofield." Meanwhile, another user commented: "If Holly is still doing Dancing on Ice, I will definitely not be watching the show. Time for new faces."

Despite facing backlash online, the ITV star has made it clear that she will remain as a host on This Morning.