Canadian authorities are on the lookout for a man who was caught on camera urinating on the counter and floor of a fast food restaurant in British Columbia over the weekend after he was told by staff to wear a mask.

The unidentified man had relieved himself at a Dairy Queen in Port Alberni, Vancouver Island, Saturday following an argument with employees over the store's mask policy, Canadian broadcaster CTV News reported.

Purported footage of the incident captured by a bystander showed the man arguing with a female staff member and refusing to wear a mask before he seemingly pulled down his zipper and urinated on the counter, as other employees shouted in the background.

"Just happened at Dairy Queen in Port Alberni. Dude legit just pulled his d--k out and peed on the floor because he was asked to wear a mask… Stay classy, Anti-maskers," the uploader of the Facebook video, Graham Hughes, wrote in the caption.

A commenter in the post claimed the man later returned and allegedly threatened to kill the employees.

Members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) from Port Alberni were called to the restaurant located on 3rd Avenue just before 9 p.m. that day and were told that the man had refused to wear a mask and was asked to leave. He then allegedly became verbally abusive and left the restaurant before returning to pee on the counter.

Police have not made any arrests in connection to the incident, but they have released an image of the man and are asking the public for help in identifying him, according to a more recent report by CTV News.

"This is the first incident of this nature," Sgt. Chris Manseau of the RCMP was quoted as saying.

"I think people should just wear their masks and be safe and be polite," Manseau added.

Police also reminded the public that masks must be worn in all indoor public spaces to slow the transmission of COVID-19.

Facebook users took to the comments to react to the footage.

"[Workers] don't get paid enough. What kind of disgusting human would do that! Just put on a damn mask!" one person wrote.

"On behalf of all people who do not like to [wear] masks. We do not accept this person as our own," another said.