Meta, the parent company of social media platforms Facebook and Instagram, announced on Monday that it will be opening up its first retail location to give a hands-on experience for its hardware products.

The store will open on May 9 and will be located right on the Facebook campus in the San Francisco suburb of Burlingame.

"Once people experience the technology, they can gain a better appreciation for it. If we did our job right, people should leave and tell their friends, 'You've got to go check out the Meta Store,'" Martin Gilliard, the Head of Meta Store, said in a press release.

The products in the store are a part of its Meta Portal, Meta Quest 2 and Ray-Ban Stories collaboration. There will be demo areas where customers can interact with them.

Meta Portal has a variety of video-calling devices like a web camera, and different video viewing screens that will be available for purchase in the store.

Meta Quest 2 is the company's newest and most advanced "all-in-one" virtual reality system. The VR headsets will also be available.

Ray-Ban Stories are Ray-Ban styled smart glasses that are a collaboration with Meta. The glasses are capable of recording videos and taking pictures with a 5-megapixel camera. Meta said that the glasses will be in the store to try on, but will have to be purchased online.

Meta will spend about $10 billion over the next year to create the metaverse, which will be a virtual world that will be meant as a place where people can virtually work, socialize, play games and more.

