The Nexus Project is continuously expanding its footprint with its novel products and services that are steered by a highly-experienced team with great passion and high aspirations, as well as a clear and realistic roadmap.

Nexus is on the path to achieve yet another major milestone as its seasoned team work towards successfully completing the next projects on the roadmap. So far, the team has succeeded in unlocking outstanding features and offerings as they provide progressively larger updates to the growing community.

The project has unlocked Nexidius – the world's first most valuable virtual country that is built on layer 1 network. Here, citizens are issued citizenship NFT. These NFTs will be used for NFT Staking, which will commence later with NexFi.

Users with citizenship will be able to receive NXD services and access the Nexus nation bank – central bank of Nexidius. Depending on the amount of NXD holdings and NXD's public relations efforts and support, they may run for political office and even participate in important Nexidius meetings to register their opinions and suggest projects.

Meanwhile, here are some of the amazing Nexidius services that are set to launch in the Q1 and Q2 of 2022.

Nexus Nation Bank

The dev team is currently developing an all-purpose wallet with features such as quick off-chain management, advanced security, and USDT staking/lending rewards. Here, one can store and manage both crypto currency and points.

NexFi

Investors can receive interest on USDT when staking on NexFi. By staking NXD – the token used in Nexidius, the world's first virtual country, for 90 days, the interest will be calculated in line with the price of NXD and holders can receive an annual interest rate of 6%~12%. Plus, with the Staking Of Service, one can buy NXD at 25% off the market if they deposit NXD. When users set a specific NFT in the NFT Panel at the time of staking, the APR will be boosted.

Spray

Spray is a loyalty app that operates off-chain, allowing users to earn NEX points based on the amount spent, and use the accumulated points for payment. It also enables users to charge Nexus Points with Nexus Tokens on numerous networks. By replacing NXD with Nexus Point, Spray provides a completely new payment service. Users can receive up to 3% return in Nexus Points, based on the amount of the transaction.

NXD Real Estate

This service sells real estate NFTs that are collateralized by real estate and supported by value. By holding a real estate NFT, users receive an increase in the value of the NFT based on the actual growth in the value of the real estate, as well as accommodations and discounts.

Nexus Derby

Nexus Derby is a horse racing game that uses an account sharing system that allows users to earn $NXD through Play to Earn (P2E), and also create and share an infinite number of accounts from their wallet address.

Nexus Museum

Nexus is planning to open its NFT marketplace on Polygon Chain. A marketplace to create Polygon-based NFTs and easily trade tokens, as well as a service to create NFTs "Da Workers" to increase the APR of NFT staking.

Metadoc

Metadoc is an AI-powered all-in-one healthcare service. Users can access this service from anywhere in the world; they can even get PCR testing with Nexus Pay. When users purchase NXD from Metadoc, they can pay for it immediately.

Nexus Life

Nexus Life is an insurance service at Nexidius, where people pay annually for their NXD to be insured in situations where their NXD is hacked somewhere.

The Nexus Project is a groundbreaking project that's not only deploying blockchain-powered payment services but also onboarding digital rewards/points services to merchants and businesses. Ultimately, with unique development strategies, as well as a realistic and innovative roadmap, Nexus project is set to bring more opportunities to its large community.

Social Links

Website: https://nxdproject.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/+fpQy3wAJA1VmYjU1

Telegram: https://t.me/nxdchina

Twitter: https://twitter.com/nexus_dubai

Github: https://github.com/nexus-dubai/nxd

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/nexusdubai/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/Nexus_Dubai

NOTE: This article is a contribution from our advertiser and does not necessarily represent the views of IBTimes UK