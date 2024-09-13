A guitar belonging to Noel Gallagher that featured on the cover of Oasis's debut single "Supersonic" fetched GBP132,000 ($172,000) at a London auction on Thursday.

The Epiphone Les Paul Standard guitar was sold well above its GBP80,000 estimate, the Sotheby's auction house said.

"It's a fitting tribute to celebrate, not only the 30th anniversary of "Definitely Maybe", but also the recent announcement of the long-awaited Oasis reunion," said Sotheby's head of popular culture Katherine Schofield, referring to Oasis's debut studio album.

"It has been brilliant to offer these important Oasis guitars from the beginning of the Brit Pop era," she said.

A second guitar played on stage by Gallagher, an Epiphone EA-250, circa 1972-74, sold for GBP48,000.

A third instrument, a 1980 Gibson Flying V Guitar previously owned by Johnny Marr of the Smiths and used by Gallagher in the recording of Oasis's 1994 track "Cigarettes and Alcohol", sold for GBP36,000.

Brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher announced this month that they had ended their infamous 15-year feud and were reuniting for a tour starting next year.

Formed in Manchester, northwest England, in 1991, Oasis is credited with helping create the Britpop era of that decade.

The band was behind hit songs including "Wonderwall", "Don't Look Back In Anger" and "Champagne Supernova".

The Manchester group was also notorious for public fights between Liam and Noel.