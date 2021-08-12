In the internet age, no man is an island. We are all constantly connected by modern technology, and the networking opportunities that the modern world offers us can be used hugely to our advantage. Omar Wala and Shane Currey are two leading entrepreneurs who understand what it takes to succeed in the entrepreneurial world, and they believe that building up your networking skills is essential if you want to reach the top of your industry.

A notable name in the finance and investment world, Shane Currey has fourteen years of industry experience working within financial planning, angel investing, and venture capitalism. Currey is a serial entrepreneur, being the president of a financial services company and the head of three real-estate development and a property management corporation.

Omar Wala has built his reputation as a real estate tycoon on the foundation of his family's real estate dynasty, and he continues to build on its trusted legacy. A native of East New York, Wala has established himself as New York's largest minority urban housing developer. Within this role, he has dedicated himself to supporting the surrounding community through the creation of outreach programs and scholarships.

Both Omar Wala and Shane Currey agree that how we network and connect with others has evolved over the years and is now an even more essential part of finding success in your industry than before. According to Omar Wala, social media has made online networking essential for every aspiring entrepreneur. He says, "Social media has streamlined the networking process, providing anyone hoping to make connections within their industry countless tools that they can use." Shane Currey adds to this insight, saying, "Success comes to those who seek it out, and within the entrepreneurial world, networking is the greatest skill available to you. By connecting with those who have made the journey you seek to embark upon, you can learn from them and emulate their success."

Omar Wala advises remembering that connecting with someone professionally is very different from connecting with them personally. Expanding on this point, he says, "It is now incredibly easy to connect with anyone online, but you need to keep in mind that you still have to respect professional boundaries and use the proper channels to reach industry leaders; else, you may risk being perceived as a nuisance."

According to Shane Currey, it has become necessary to almost relearn the art of networking since the advent of social media. He says, "It is nearly too easy to network nowadays as there are few barriers between us and those with whom we want to connect. So, it can be helpful to refresh your networking skills and remember that successful networking requires more than simply requesting to connect on LinkedIn."

Omar Wala and Shane Currey believe that taking the time to focus on and build up your networking skills will always pay off and put you on a clear road to success.