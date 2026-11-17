Hackers exploited a security vulnerability in Optimizely to deliver malicious JavaScript through websites associated with 178 organisations, including CNN, Zoom and IKEA. Cybersecurity researcher Scott Helme disclosed the attack on Monday, 16 November 2026, revealing attempts to steal cryptocurrency, payment information and browser data.

Malicious scripts were also identified on websites associated with HSBC, Equifax and Salesforce, highlighting how compromised third-party software can expose visitors to security threats even when a company's internal systems remain unaffected.

Rather than breaking into each company's internal systems, the attackers targeted a shared platform that allowed malicious instructions to reach visitors' browsers.

The method meant ordinary websites could distribute harmful code without their visitors deliberately downloading suspicious software.

How Hackers Exploited Optimizely to Target Major Websites

Optimizely provides experimentation software that businesses use to test website designs, personalise content and improve online performance.

Its customers load JavaScript files from the platform, allowing Optimizely to execute instructions directly in visitors' browsers.

According to Helme's technical investigation, attackers inserted malicious instructions into the Project JavaScript sections of customer accounts.

Those instructions were then distributed through legitimate Optimizely scripts already trusted by affected websites.

Helme's team examined 1,611 scripts and found malicious code in 188 associated with 178 organisations.

The malware was designed to replace legitimate cryptocurrency wallet addresses with addresses controlled by the attackers.

A visitor copying a wallet address from an affected webpage could unknowingly send funds to a criminal-controlled account.

Other functions attempted to capture payment-card numbers, expiry dates and security codes entered into online forms.

The scripts could also collect accessible browser cookies and webpage screenshots.

The malicious scripts also attempted to deliver the Coruna and DarkSword exploit kits to iPhones and iPads running vulnerable software. However, researchers have not established that the campaign successfully compromised any devices.

The attack therefore extended beyond cryptocurrency theft, although investigators have not established how many visitors experienced successful data theft or device compromise.

Helme warned that the attackers could potentially have added more damaging functions to the scripts.

His investigation identified transactions involving attacker-controlled cryptocurrency wallets, but the precise losses attributable to this campaign remain uncertain.

Optimizely Removes Malicious Code as CNN, Zoom and IKEA Face Exposure Questions

Optimizely confirmed that an unauthorised party exploited a vulnerability in its Experimentation account signup process.

The company said it blocked the vulnerable route, removed injected code, terminated active sessions and revoked affected access tokens.

In an update on Tuesday, 17 November, Helme reported that all 188 identified infected scripts had been cleaned by 11.11pm UTC on Monday.

Cybersecurity firm Hudson Rock separately told Reuters it found evidence that affected websites had served malicious code to visitors.

Salesforce said it was investigating unauthorised script modifications and disabled Optimizely as a precaution.

Equifax stopped using the platform and reported no evidence that its internal systems had been compromised.

IKEA said it was assessing possible effects on its digital services and customers.

HSBC told Reuters that unauthorised scripts were not active on its websites.

The findings do not establish that every affected company experienced an internal breach or that all visitors suffered financial losses.

Helme advised people who used affected websites on 16 November to check cryptocurrency transfers, monitor payment-card statements and update vulnerable Apple devices.

Optimizely said it would continue investigating the incident while strengthening protections for customer accounts.