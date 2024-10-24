A pregnant woman tragically fell to her death from the 10th floor of a tower block in Leeds, England, while her newborn baby miraculously survived, though now struggling in critical care. The heartbreaking incident has left the community in shock as they rally to support the premature infant fighting for her life.

The Fatal Fall

Emma Atkinson, a mother of four, tragically lost her life after falling 90 feet from the Shakespeare Towers in Burmantofts, Leeds. The 30-year-old was only weeks away from delivering her fifth child. According to a report by Wionews, paramedics arrived at the scene, but despite their efforts, Emma was declared dead. However, her baby was delivered five weeks prematurely at the hospital and is now receiving critical care.

The incident occurred in the late morning when emergency services were called to the scene at 10:24 am. A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed to DailyMail that "there were no suspicious circumstances, and the Coroner's Office has been informed." The police report further noted that the baby girl was delivered in the hospital following the fall and is currently under intensive care.

Heartbreaking Tributes

Emma's death has left her family and friends devastated, with tributes flooding social media. Her eldest daughter posted a heartbreaking message on Facebook, pleading for her mother's return, saying, "I need you so much mum, please come home. I just wanna kiss you and hear your voice. I love you more than life mum."

Emma, who had been eagerly anticipating the birth of her daughter, had shared a picture of her baby bump on social media just a month earlier. In the post, she joyfully revealed, "It's a girl, I couldn't be happier," as she awaited her due date, which was still ten weeks away.

A Community in Mourning

The community of Burmantofts has been deeply affected by the incident, with residents leaving flowers and heartfelt notes at the scene where Emma fell. One of the messages read, "Emma, you will be missed. Love Mark, Dawn, and fam xxx," while another added, "RIP my girl. Love ya lots. Donna, Lee, and kids xxx."

Local resident Mandy Shires told MailOnline that she witnessed the aftermath of the tragic event. "I saw all the commotion after that poor lady fell. The window she fell from was wide open all day," Shires said. "She had no chance falling from that height, but it can only be a miracle that her baby is alive. We are all praying the little girl makes it through."

One of Emma's friends, Zoe White, expressed her disbelief and sorrow on social media, writing, "Oh my heart, I can't believe it. I have been in denial all day. I am broke. One of the best. It's just devastating."

No Suspicious Circumstances

Authorities have ruled out any suspicion of foul play in Emma's tragic death. A spokesperson from West Yorkshire Police reiterated that "there were no suspicious circumstances." The Coroner's Office has been informed, and an investigation is ongoing to determine the exact circumstances that led to Emma's fall.

Shakespeare Towers, where the incident took place, is a 17-storey block built in the 1960s and is owned by Leeds City Council. The council has declined to comment on the incident, referring all inquiries to the police. Leeds City Councillor Luke Farley described the tragedy as "deeply distressing" and reassured the community that police will maintain a presence in the area in the coming days.

Hope for Baby Posie

The premature baby, named Posie by her late mother, is now receiving critical care at the hospital. Despite the tragic circumstances surrounding her birth, Posie's survival is being hailed as a miracle by friends, family, and the wider community.

This devastating incident has left a mark on the community, as they come together to mourn Emma's death while holding out hope for the recovery of her newborn daughter. Emma's family is now focused on baby Posie's survival as they face the unimaginable grief of losing a beloved mother and friend.