A surprising discovery in a five-year-old's jeans pocket has one Texas mother questioning whether Walmart may be the source. According to PEOPLE, Crystal Starnes, a mother from Texas, was shocked when her son Hudson's kindergarten teacher sent her a text about an unusual item found in the young boy's pocket—a condom. Starnes shared her story on TikTok, where it quickly went viral, as she raised questions about how the item could have ended up in her son's new jeans.

A Surprising Text From the Kindergarten Teacher

Starnes first learned about the find when Hudson's teacher sent her a message explaining the situation. In a now-viral TikTok, Starnes shared the text she received from the teacher:

"Good morning. Let me first say Hudson is NOT in trouble for this. He came up to me before recess and pulled this out of his pocket, asking what it was. I did not tell him what it was, just that I will dispose of it and let you know that we discovered this."

Starnes then explained, "That, friends, is a condom that my five-year-old brought to school today. The rest of the conversation, clearly, I have no idea where this condom came from."

Speculation on the Source

In the video, Starnes clarified that neither she nor her husband has a reason to keep condoms in the house, due to their family planning decisions. "Heaven and I went to Walmart the other night. We bought Hudson some new jeans because he wanted them. Apparently, there was a condom in the jean pockets. So my five-year-old brought a condom to school today," she explained.

Starnes described her morning routine to ensure viewers understood the jeans were brand new. "I am lazy. Those are brand new jeans, straight from Walmart. They've been sitting in the Walmart bag for like a week because I bought four or five different pairs of jeans for him," she said. "Got them out of the bag that morning, took tags off, took the stickers off, put them on his little body while he was still in bed."

"I guess somebody could have been playing around and pranked somebody by putting one in there. Really, that's all we could think of," she told PEOPLE.

Viral Response and Scepticism

Starnes' video quickly amassed thousands of views, with many parents and teachers sharing similar tales of surprising finds involving their children. She also addressed sceptical commenters who questioned her marriage. Starnes clarified in another video, "I don't need to check his phone. He doesn't need to check mine. We all good over here, girlfriend. We just got a feral-ass kid. That's it."

The story resonated with parents online, who shared their own humorous and strange parenting experiences. "Most of the responses were other parents or teachers telling stories about what other kids have done, so that was fun to read," Starnes said, noting the unexpected bond she found with others through the incident.

Parenting's Unpredictable Moments

Despite the strange situation, Starnes saw humour in the mix-up, reminding viewers of the unpredictable reality of raising young children. "Kids are wild. You never know what to expect, especially with little boys," she laughed. According to PEOPLE, Hudson, who initially thought the condom was a glow stick, hadn't even mentioned the item at home, later explaining, "I just stuck my hand in my pocket and found it."

As the questions linger on how the item ended up in Hudson's jeans, Starnes' story serves as a reminder of the unexpected moments parenting brings—and the sense of humour needed to get through them all.