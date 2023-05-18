Susanne Skov Diemer, a security and intelligence expert has unveiled her 5-step approach to keeping families safe in a crisis. Her framework consists of a systematic model, which equips people with the vital skills and practical guidelines to mitigate the effects of any dangerous situation or attack.

Amid the global chaotic economic climate, post-pandemic trauma, widespread natural disasters, and the ripple effects of the war in Ukraine across the globe, it has become imperative for families and individuals to plan for potential crises. Susanne Skov Diemer is helping to bridge security gaps among families with her simple 5-step guide.

The first step, "Mental Preparedness", involves a risk assessment of potential issues that might occur within the client's location. This could include earthquakes, severe weather conditions, wildfires, and the risk of cyber attacks on critical infrastructure. Susanne also refers to this step as "having the hard talk", as it is not always easy to confront the potential harsh realities that they may have to deal with in such circumstances.

In the second step, "My Unit", an assessment is carried out on the number of dependents or loved ones in close proximity in the midst of a crisis, taking into consideration kids, elderly family members, and friends. This stage also involves taking into account the safety measures already put in place for them in their schools, offices, or care homes.

The third step, the "Emergency Supplies" stage, involves stocking up on food, water, first aid supplies, drugs, toiletries, a flashlight, candles, matches, batteries, battery-powered radio, and alternative cooking and heating sources. There should be enough resources to last a family for at least one week.

The fourth step, "Basic Survival Skills", involves getting the client to sign up for first aid skills, like making a bonfire, lighting wood to cook outside, making a fridge with sand, constructing a manual toilet, and basic hunting skills. Finally, the fifth step, "The Grab Bag", entails ensuring the clients have a small bag that can be easily retrieved in a national crisis. Diemer advises filling your grab bag with printed copies of credentials, passports, medical files, and ID cards, as well as cash and a document with vital information, like emergency numbers.

Says Susanne Skov Diemer, expert security consultant, further stated: "Most people are in denial that certain unpleasant unforeseen circumstances often occur. My job is to get them prepared in the event of a natural disaster, terror attacks, or cyber crime which could be as simple as young kids just playing around on the internet or as complex as governments trying to sabotage each other."