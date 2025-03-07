Tesla is pressing ahead with plans for a new Megafactory near Houston, marking another major investment in Texas. While the development promises job opportunities and economic growth, it follows widespread scrutiny over Tesla's safety practices, particularly after the electrocution of an employee at the Austin Gigafactory in 2024. The timing of this expansion has raised concerns about whether the company is doing enough to prioritise worker safety.

New Investments in Tesla's Texas Megafactory

Tesla's latest facility spans one million square feet at Empire West Industrial Park, near Katy, Texas. The site, formerly operated by logistics firm DB Schenker, has been acquired under a tax abatement agreement with Waller County, allowing Tesla to benefit from substantial tax reductions, per reports from Electrek.

Investment figures for the new site include:

£34 million ($44 million) for facility upgrades

£116 million ($150 million) for manufacturing equipment

£24 million ($31 million) for a new distribution centre

£1.5 million ($2 million) for infrastructure improvements

This 'Megafactory' will focus on producing Tesla's Megapack battery storage systems, designed to store energy from renewable sources and stabilise the electrical grid. While Tesla has not disclosed its production targets, similar facilities in California and Shanghai produce up to 40 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of Megapacks annually.

Tesla anticipates creating around 1,500 jobs at the new facility, boosting its energy division despite recent financial struggles, including declining prices and narrowing profit margins.

Tesla Faces Fines Following Worker's Death

The expansion announcement comes amid controversy over the death of 46-year-old Victor Gomez, an electrician who was fatally electrocuted at Tesla's Austin Gigafactory on 1 August 2024. Gomez, a husband and father of six, was inspecting electrical panels that should have been powered down but were still live, leading to his instant electrocution, according to Yahoo News.

His widow and three children have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Tesla, seeking a jury trial. Meanwhile, Tesla has been fined £38,723 ($50,000) for safety violations by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), which identified multiple failures that contributed to Gomez's death.

OSHA Investigation Uncovers Safety Lapses

Following Gomez's death, OSHA conducted an extensive investigation, issuing three citations on 31 January 2025, each carrying a £12,817 ($16,550) fine for serious safety violations. Tesla has disputed the findings, stating that it disagrees with OSHA's conclusions. The investigation found three key failings:

Failure to Provide Adequate Protective Equipment – Tesla did not ensure that workers had proper protective gear when working near live electrical components, exposing them to serious injury risks.

Lack of Proper Safeguards Around Live Electrical Circuits – Employees were allowed to work near live circuits without proper de-energisation procedures, significantly increasing the likelihood of electrocution.

Failure to Post Warning Signs and Notify Workers – Tesla failed to communicate hazards effectively, meaning that workers were unaware of high-risk electrical areas.

Despite the fines, Gomez's family maintains that Tesla should face more serious repercussions. They argue that Tesla's safety culture prioritises speed and cost-cutting over worker protection.

Tesla's Broader Safety Issues

Gomez's case is not an isolated incident. In 2024, Tesla was fined £5,421 ($7,000) for exposing workers to hazardous chemicals at its Gigafactory in southeast Travis County. Employees were handling toxic substances, including hexavalent chromium, a known carcinogen that can cause severe respiratory and organ damage, per reports from the Business & Human Rights Resource Centre.

Workers assigned to clean up at the Prima Laser facility reportedly lacked training on handling hazardous chemicals, putting them at risk without their knowledge.

Calls for Greater Oversight

US Representative Greg Casar, a vocal critic of Tesla and Elon Musk, is demanding increased oversight of the company's workplace safety practices. He is calling for the full release of OSHA's investigation findings into Gomez's death. However, it remains unclear whether OSHA will comply with the request.

While Tesla's new Megafactory represents a significant step forward in renewable energy technology and job creation, it also amplifies concerns over worker safety. Gomez's death serves as a stark reminder of the potential consequences of corporate negligence.

As Tesla continues its rapid expansion, the question remains: will the company prioritise workplace safety, or will profit and efficiency continue to come at the cost of workers' lives?