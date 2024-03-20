The Intelligence Quotient (IQ) is a tool designed to assess an individual's intelligence level, with scores derived from standardised tests that evaluate problem-solving, memory, and a variety of cognitive abilities.

IQ scores are benchmarked against an average score of about 100, placing an individual's intelligence in context with the general population. A score below 85 is considered below average, while a score of 130 or above signifies exceptional intelligence, ranking in the top 2% of people.

Despite its widespread use, interpreting IQ scores is not straightforward. Factors such as cultural differences can influence results, leading experts to caution against over-reliance on these scores. Research highlighted in Frontiers In Systems Neuroscience warns of the potential for misunderstanding and misapplication of IQ test results.

It's also important to note that IQ scores do not measure intelligence linearly. For example, a person with an IQ of 130 is not necessarily 30% more intelligent than someone with a score of 100. Moreover, comparing scores over time is complicated by changes in testing standards

Theoretically, IQ scores can exceed any limit, with 200 often considered the upper echelon. However, instances of individuals surpassing this figure demonstrate the scale's boundless potential.

Who has the highest IQ in the Middle East?

Pictured above, Khaled Mazeedi is recognised to currently have the highest IQ score in the Middle East, with an impressive score of 185. The Kuwait born businessman effectively also takes the title in the United Arab Emirates.

Mazeedi effectively ties 16th century astronomer Galileo Galilei, who discovered that Venus goes through phases like the Moon and that Jupiter has four moons orbiting around it. He also developed scientific concepts like circular inertia and the law of falling bodies.

At the top of the race for the title for highest recorded score ever, is Marilyn Vos Savant. Her recorded IQ in the Guinness World Records was 228, awarded between the 1986-1989 editions until the record was discontinued in 1990, with IQ scores deemed too unreliable to document.

Christopher Hirata has the second-highest confirmed IQ, with an impressive score of 225. Although Khaled Mazeedi is below 225, There have been others with scores equal or higher.

Again, bear in mind that IQ scores are to be taken with a grain of salt, especially for those before the IQ test was invented.

Who has the highest IQ ever?

Determining the individual with the highest IQ in history is a challenge. Many of the most brilliant minds lived before the invention of IQ tests, making it difficult to measure their intelligence by today's standards. Additionally, IQ scores of historical figures are difficult to verify due to the scarcity of documentation. Despite this, there have been many claims about several individuals having the highest IQs ever.

William James Sidis

William James Sidis, often cited as one of the most intelligent individuals ever, demonstrated remarkable abilities from a young age, including reading at 18 months and graduating from Harvard at 16. He made significant contributions across various fields, such as language creation and theoretical physics. His IQ was reportedly between 250 and 300, according to a test mentioned by his sister and detailed by Abraham Sperling. However, these claims about Sidis' IQ have been widely debated and remain controversial.

Nikola Tesla

Nikola Tesla is believed to have an IQ between 160-300 and was a pioneering inventor and electrical engineer known for his groundbreaking contributions to the development of alternating current (AC) electrical systems. His work laid the foundation for modern electrical power distribution and led to the creation of numerous technologies, including the Tesla coil. Tesla's visions extended beyond his time, involving ideas for wireless communication and energy transmission. Despite facing financial difficulties and recognition only later in life, Tesla's innovations have had a lasting impact on the world, cementing his legacy as a visionary in the field of electrical engineering.

Albert Einstein

Often regarded as one of the smartest people who ever lived, Albert Einstein, renowned for his groundbreaking contributions to physics, including the theory of relativity, is celebrated as one of the most brilliant minds of the 20th century. His work not only revolutionised our understanding of the universe, from the smallest particles to the vastness of space, but also had profound implications for the development of quantum mechanics and cosmology.

Einstein's intellectual achievements, coupled with his advocacy for peace and civil rights, have made him an enduring symbol of genius and humanism in the scientific community.

Leonardo da Vinci

Leonardo da Vinci is often hailed as one of the most brilliant minds of the Renaissance period, embodying the term "Renaissance man" due to his multifaceted genius. His

extraordinary intellect and insatiable curiosity led him to excel in various fields, including art, science, mathematics, engineering, anatomy, and geology. Da Vinci's innovative contributions, from the iconic paintings of the Mona Lisa and The Last Supper to his visionary inventions and detailed anatomical sketches, reflect his profound understanding and observation of the natural world. His notebooks, filled with sketches, scientific diagrams, and ideas centuries ahead of their time, attest to a mind that perceived the world with unparalleled depth and creativity.

Mozart

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart is regarded as one of the most brilliant minds of his time, was a prodigious talent whose musical genius continues to influence classical music centuries after his death. From a very young age, Mozart demonstrated extraordinary musical ability, composing complex pieces and performing before European royalty. His vast body of work, which includes symphonies, operas, concertos, and chamber music, showcases not only his profound understanding of music but also his innovative and creative spirit, making him a towering figure in the history of Western music