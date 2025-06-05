Travelling from UK airports is about to get simpler as several airports have lifted the long-standing 100ml liquid rule for the passengers who can now breeze through security with less delays and fewer plastic bags.

Why the Liquid Rule Is Changing

The 100ml limit was introduced in 2006 following a foiled terror plot involving liquid explosives. This rule has been a constant frustration for travellers, forcing them to pack small containers and separate liquids from other hand luggage at security.

Thanks to new 3D CT scanners, airport security staff can now conduct far more thorough inspections without needing liquids to be separated or restricted to small bottles. This means passengers can carry up to 2 litres of liquid in hand luggage, even in containers larger than 100ml.

Which Airports Have Upgraded?

By June 2025, several UK airports have completed the necessary technology installation. These include:

Birmingham

Bristol

Edinburgh

Gatwick

Leeds Bradford

London City

Luton

Newcastle

Southend

Teesside

At these airports, travellers can:

Pack full-size toiletries without fear

Keep laptops and tablets inside hand luggage when passing security

The Civil Aviation Authority revealed that outdated liquid and electronics rules caused up to 35% of security delays in 2024, so this upgrade promises faster queues and smoother journeys.

Heathrow, Manchester and Stansted Lag Behind

Some of the UK's busiest airports, including Heathrow, Manchester and Stansted are still in the process of upgrading their systems. Until they complete installation, they enforce:

The old 100ml liquid limit

Liquids packed in clear resealable bags

Removal of laptops and tablets at security

Delays in upgrades have been blamed on supply chain issues and construction setbacks. The government has warned that airports not meeting the deadline may face financial penalties later this year.

What Travellers Should Do Before Flying

Because rules vary by airport, passengers should take care when packing:

Check your departure airport's security rules before you pack

If unsure, use 100ml containers to avoid confiscation

Arrive at the airport early, especially if flying from a non-upgraded hub

Verify liquid restrictions for your return flight, as overseas rules may differ

Angela, a traveller from London City, said: 'I packed my usual shampoo thinking the new rules applied everywhere. I had to bin it at Madrid airport on my way back.'

And just because your hair gel made it out of Birmingham doesn't mean it'll survive Barcelona.

Investment and Progress in the Rollout

The government has invested £425 million ($540 million) in upgrading UK airports with the latest screening technology. Despite this, by early 2025, only 62% of airports had completed the installation.

Countries such as Ireland and Finland have already completed nationwide rollouts, putting the UK somewhat behind in this area.

A More Relaxed Future for Flyers

Once fully implemented, the new liquid rules will significantly reduce stress and queues at security checkpoints. Passengers will no longer have to juggle multiple plastic bags or worry about losing toiletries.

However, with inconsistent implementation across UK airports, confusion remains a real possibility. The best approach is to stay informed, check rules before travelling, and pack accordingly.