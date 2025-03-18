The question of what constitutes a suicide kit has become increasingly urgent following the tragic deaths of more than 90 people in the United Kingdom, including a British TikToker. An inquest revealed that a hearing-impaired TikTok star, who ended her life after receiving a 'suicide kit', did not receive the necessary support from mental health professionals.

Imogen Nunn, 25 – known as Deaf Immy on TikTok, where she shared her experiences with hearing loss and mental well-being – passed away on 1 January 2023.

TikTok Star Received 'Suicide Kit' Before Death

The unexpected loss of Immy, a beloved online personality with 800,000 followers, sparked an outpouring of grief. It later emerged that she had obtained a 'suicide kit' online and had received a parcel containing a lethal substance.

During the inquest into her passing on 17 March, it was stated that Immy's death was 'preventable' and might not have happened if greater assistance had been available. The proceedings revealed that Immy, who received a diagnosis of significant hearing loss at the young age of one and a half years, was a cheerful and optimistic child during her younger years.

Her mother, Louise Sutherland, depicted her as a 'rainbow' and noted that she possessed a 'special aura.' However, her emotional well-being worsened after she transitioned to high school, and she started experiencing serious difficulties starting around the age of fourteen.

Family Says More Support Could Have Saved Influencer

Besides harming herself, she tried to end her life many times, and it later came to light that she might have suffered abuse from a classmate. She was placed under a section order and admitted to several medical facilities during her adolescent years – staying in one facility for over three years.

The inquiry in Horsham, West Sussex, revealed that Immy was released from care in September 2021, and she had a network of mental well-being assistance arranged for her. Nevertheless, her parents, Ray Nunn and Louise Sutherland, feel that mental health support systems did not adequately help her before her passing on 1 January 2023.

During the inquest, it was revealed that Immy reached out to her care provider at the deaf adult community team (DACT) within the South West London and St George's NHS Trust on 23 November 2022, informing them that she had 'bought something online that she planned to take to end her life.' The court was informed that Immy also mentioned a 'pro-choice suicide forum.'

The Online Purchase That Ended A Young Life

The reference Immy made to a 'pro-choice suicide forum' in her communication with her support worker highlights a disturbing aspect of her final actions: the procurement of a 'suicide kit' online.

What Is A Suicide Kit?

A suicide kit involves a set of materials designed to help an individual take their own life. These kits typically contain lethal substances or tools, often sold online under misleading labels or descriptions. The rising availability of such kits has sparked significant public concern and legal scrutiny.

Ex-chef is accused of selling 1,200 #suicide kits that led to dozens of deaths worldwide

-Kenneth Law, 58, is accused making a scheme in which he sold packages of sodium nitrite that helped young people kill themselves

-Charged with second-degree murderhttps://t.co/bfbEuNL52y pic.twitter.com/wSQ77oTRUv — Kramer & Pollack, LLP (@Kramer_Pollack) December 18, 2023

While the contents of suicide kits vary, ScienceDirect suggests they often include Poisonous chemicals like sodium nitrite, which reduces oxygen levels in the blood, causing death by asphyxiation. This chemical was linked to multiple deaths in Canada and the UK.

Canadian Man Arrested For Allegedly Selling Suicide Kits

Kenneth Law, a Canadian man, was arrested for allegedly selling suicide kits to customers worldwide. According to the BBC, Law is linked to at least 88 deaths and is facing legal action in multiple countries.

Police in Canada have charged the 57-year-old former chef with 14 counts of second-degree murder, the BBC reported. Law had previously been charged with aiding suicide in connection with the deaths of people who allegedly bought the lethal chemical from him online.

Kenneth Law, the man accused of selling “suicide kits” to thousands of people across the world, is appealing to the Supreme Court to hear his case. We get a breakdown of what his lawyers want to see happen. pic.twitter.com/sgqVW4GMOF — CTV Your Morning (@YourMorning) October 8, 2024

British investigators have also connected Law to 90 deaths in the UK. In an email message sent to the BBC, Law's legal representative, Matthew Gourlay, stated that his client plans to plead not guilty to the accusations.

Representing the collaborative investigation across multiple regions, Simon James, an inspector from York Regional Police, mentioned that the fresh homicide charges concerned 14 total victims in Ontario.

Canadian Chef Turned Suicide Kit Seller

Besides the homicide accusations, Law is confronted with 14 instances of assisting and advising suicide related to the same Ontario fatalities, bringing the total to 28 accusations. He could receive a life sentence if he is convicted of second-degree murder, according to Canadian legislation.

Canadian investigators stated that Law had operated several online platforms providing tools and materials to assist individuals in ending their lives. Law enforcement officials suspect he might have shipped over 1,200 packages holding deadly materials to approximately 40 nations.

Fmr Canadian chef Kenneth Law accused of selling suicide kits faces 14 cts of murder. Since 2020, Law allegedly sold as many as 1,200 of these deadly packages to people in 40 countries, targeting vulnerable people and marketing packages of masks and sodium nitrite online.🤬 pic.twitter.com/9LCuIh8Pn7 — Sumner (@renmusb1) December 14, 2023

Initially, he was taken into custody and accused in May of advising or assisting suicide. Later, in August, law enforcement added further charges against him, all connected to deaths that happened in Ontario.

The ages of the individuals who passed away varied from 16 to 36. James noted that more than one person who died was younger than 18. Numerous individuals who Law allegedly victimised were also located in the UK. The National Crime Agency (NCA) in London indicated that Law was known to have dispatched parcels to 272 individuals.