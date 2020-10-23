President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden squared off Thursday at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, in the second and final debate. The debate comes 12 days before Election Day, with over 35 million Americans having already voted, and with the incumbent lagging behind Biden in most general election polls.

The debate format included muted microphones after several heated exchanges sullied the first debate on Sept. 29.

The two candidates touched on several key topics including fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change.

A strong performance by Trump was considered imperative to recover from sagging poll numbers in several swing states. The electoral map shows Trump trailing or in a tight battle in must-win states such as Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, as well as Arizona, Florida and Ohio.

Despite fewer interruptions compared to the first debate, there were several heated exchanges, including Trump's comments on race.

"Nobody has done more for the black community than Donald Trump. And if you look, with the exception of Abraham Lincoln, possible exception, but the exception of Abraham Lincoln, nobody has done what I've done," Trump said.

Another contentious exchange included Biden slamming Trump for saying that the Democrats' environmental plan cost $100 trillion.

This tiny-windows thing is a figment of Trump's imagination. And the $100 trillion figure for the Green New Deal is a hotly disputed estimate from a conservative group, honestly, the GND is too vague, just a congressional resolution on principles, for any costing-out. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) October 23, 2020

So who won the debate?

There were several different opinions.

NBC News anchor Andrea Mitchell spoke highly of Biden's performance. "I think in this debate, the care and empathy that Joe Biden showed — and it was the best debate I've ever show Joe Biden do — I think he rose to the challenge, he didn't get rattled," she said after the debate.

Rick Santorum, a former Republican senator from Pennsylvania, spoke highly of Trump while on a CNN panel.

"Trump I think very effectively said, 'Who built the cages?'" Santorum said.

Former Democrat campaign manager David Axelrod said that Trump "was much, much better" in the second debate than the first debate. However, Axelrod noted that there were moments for Trump "that remind people exactly what bothers them about him."

Trump won this debate, handily. Biden wasnâ€™t a force at all. Trump was substantive, on-point, well-tempered. Definitely helped himself, when it mattered most. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 23, 2020

Trump lost the first debate. Biden won this one. — Jon Lovett (@jonlovett) October 23, 2020

History says that the winner of a last Presidential debate usually has a very good chance of becoming the next President. Joe Biden won this debate tonight. — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) October 23, 2020

Biden won debate. Yes trump wasnâ€™t a bull in the china shop like last debate but that standard doesnâ€™t make him a winner. Biden had a lead going in and has a lead leaving. Net plus for Biden. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) October 23, 2020

Trump has won this debate. Watch the polls in the next 10 days if looking for affirmation. The game has changed. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 23, 2020

.@NicolleDWallace: "Joe Biden won this debate running away. Not only did Donald Trump lie -- all the lies you just singled out were in the first 15 minutes of an hour and a half-long debate." pic.twitter.com/GHi1ba5WsM — Andrew Bates (@AndrewBatesNC) October 23, 2020

Civility was a key issue entering the debate. Echoing comments from NBC News analysts, Judy Woodruff of PBS NewsHour noted that the debate was more substantive than the previous debate.

(This article first appeared in IBTimes U.S. edition.)