A woman in Bolivia discovered a decomposing human finger inside a burger after ordering a meal at a fast food store in Santa Cruz de la Sierra.

The woman claimed she found the finger after she bit into it at a Hot Burger store Sunday. Estefany Benitez shared the shocking incident on Facebook, describing it as accidental cannibalism.

"At the moment of eating, I chewed on a FINGER," she wrote, along with some disturbing images. The photos showed what looked like a pallid, rotting fingertip on the plate next to the burger.

"Good evening..!! I'm spreading to the branch of the Hot Burger 3rd ring of San Aurelio, reason that in the magnificent burger at the time of eating, while chewing I caught a finger. This happened today Sunday 12-09-2021 in the night and my friend and I tried to close the Branch and they offered to shut it down but started operating again as if nothing happened," the post read. "On top of that they told us they'd give us our money back, it's like nothing happened. Please share."

In an accompanying video, which received more than 60,000 views, Benitez can be heard saying sarcastically, "Here we are at the magnificent Hot Burger where a finger ended up in my burger."

She was also heard talking to a restaurant representative, who then said the burgers arrived at the store pre-prepared and that "nothing like this has ever happened to us before. ... Please tell me what you want and we will give it to you."

Even though the representative offered to shutter the burger joint while Benitez was present, they reportedly then continued "serving customers like nothing had happened," she claimed.

After her post went viral on social media, a Hot Burger spokesperson called the matter an "unfortunate incident" and explained a worker had lost part of his index finger while preparing the meat. Local police also reportedly confirmed the incident.

The Bolivian vice-minister for the defense of user and consumer rights later announced the burger branch would be closed temporarily and a fine will be placed for the firm, The New York Post reported. It remains unclear if Benitez will pursue legal action and press charges against the fast food firm.