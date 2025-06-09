Get ready to witness a potential revolution in interacting with our iPhones. Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is fast approaching, and all eyes are on a groundbreaking rumour: a 'Liquid Glass' user interface for iOS 26. This innovative design could fundamentally transform the iPhone experience.

The 'Liquid Glass' Anticipation Builds

WWDC 2025 begins today, 9 June, and with the keynote just hours away, a flurry of last-minute leaks is building considerable excitement. Earlier reports hinted at substantial shifts coming to Apple's next significant update, particularly concerning its naming conventions. Still, the most recent information indicates something far more impactful than a mere designation change.

🔥 #Apple Liquid Glass interface in iOS 26 inspired by VisionOS paves the way for a dazzling glass-centric iPhone makeover on its 20th anniversary, via Gurman! pic.twitter.com/KsqcxV91vs — Minimal Nerd (@minimalnerd1) June 8, 2025

A report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman indicates that Apple might unveil a significant visual overhaul for iPhones with the iOS 26 update, which he calls the 'Liquid Glass' interface. Gurman states that the interface will incorporate glass-like elements, essentially translucent panels, soft motion effects and a glossy finish, giving menus, buttons, and toolbars a floating look.

iOS 26 “Liquid Glass” Design will look absolutely gorgeous pic.twitter.com/0fhMYgyMbH — Apple Design (@TheAppleDesign) June 8, 2025

This marks what is said to be the most significant iOS design overhaul since iOS 7. The apparent aim is to standardise the visual experience across all Apple platforms. You can anticipate similar alterations appearing on iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and even CarPlay in the future.

iOS 26: What App Changes Are On The Horizon?

Beyond the significant app redesign, Apple's own applications are also likely to receive visual and functional adjustments, according to various leaks and rumours. Here is what to expect:

1. Phone App: A new, optional layout is expected to arrive, bringing together recent calls, your favourite contacts, and voicemails onto one continuous, scrollable screen.

2. Safari: The browser's appearance is set to gain a more streamlined and transparent address bar.

3. Camera App: Reports indicate the Camera application might feature a simplified arrangement, primarily highlighting Photo and Video modes. Essential functions such as flash controls may be positioned at the top, with more complex settings relocated to sub-menus.

4. Messages: The application could gain support for polls and personalised chat backgrounds, aligning its features more closely with popular messaging platforms like WhatsApp.

5. Music: Animated album artwork could appear on the lock screen when music plays.

6. Notes: Users might finally be able to export their notes in Markdown format.

7. Preview App: PDF annotation features from macOS may make their way to iOS.

New AI Capabilities

Artificial intelligence is poised to play a more significant part in iOS 26. An AI-powered intelligent battery management system could improve iPhone battery life by learning and adjusting to individual usage habits.

Apple iOS 26 (iOS 19) is coming today. pic.twitter.com/y8ORHa0vTw — 𝙎𝙖𝙢𝙨𝙤𝙣 (@samsino_) June 9, 2025

According to Techlusive, Apple is also developing a new game application designed to serve as a central hub for all gaming activities, incorporating sections like Home, Library, Arcade, and Leaderboards.

WWDC 2025: How And When To Watch

Apple is poised to commence its highly anticipated WWDC 2025 keynote today, 9 June, at 10:00 AM PDT/6:00 PM BST. You can stream the event live through Apple's official website, the Apple TV app, the Apple Developer app and website, or on Apple's YouTube channel.