An internal investigation into Lori Chavez-DeRemer, the US Secretary of Labor, has triggered intense scrutiny in Washington after allegations emerged involving alcohol use in her office, questionable official travel and an alleged visit to a strip club while on a taxpayer-funded trip.

The inquiry has already led to the suspension of two senior aides and drawn the attention of the White House, making it one of the most serious controversies facing a cabinet official this year.

Expanding Investigation Inside the Labor Department

The probe stems from a formal complaint filed last month with the Department of Labor's Office of Inspector General.

According to multiple sources familiar with the matter, investigators have conducted at least a dozen interviews with current and former officials, signalling the breadth of the inquiry.

The complaint alleges a pattern of misconduct, including travel fraud, drinking during work hours and the creation of a hostile work environment within the department.

While the inspector general's office has not publicly confirmed or denied the existence of an investigation, the scope of interviews suggests an active and ongoing process.

Travel and Ethics Allegations

The complaint further accuses Chavez-DeRemer of instructing aides to create official travel justifications to allow her to visit family or preferred destinations.

Records show she travelled to Nevada multiple times, including at least four visits to the Red Rocks Casino Resort and Spa in Las Vegas last year.

One trip reportedly coincided with a niece's birthday celebration during a federal government shutdown.

Other Las Vegas visits were linked to labour conferences, including events hosted by the Teamsters and carpenters' unions. A December trip to Florida also raised concerns after ethics officials allegedly warned that part of the visit should be paid for personally.