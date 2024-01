What Gingerbread Can Teach Us About Sustainable Architecture || IBT UK Weekend

The Museum of Architecture presents the Gingerbread City exhibition in London, captivating audiences while also teaching onlookers crucial architectural concepts. This year's exhibit is based around the concept of building around water. From polar ice caps to underwater cities, this cute and innocent exhibit challenges the traditional thinking behind built environments, introducing futuristic ideas such as seasteading to children in a digestible way.