A 15-year-old girl has been arrested after a seven-year-old girl died from injuries sustained on Monday (9 January) in York.

Police arrived at an address in Woodthorpe at 4:30pm GMT on Monday after being called. A seven-year-old girl was found nearby with life-threatening injuries.

She was taken to York hospital but later died. The 15-year-old is currently being questioned as police investigate the incident.

"Officers remain at the scene while the investigation to establish the full circumstances surrounding the death of the girl continues," a spokesman for North Yorkshire Police told Sky News.

York Press reported that police stayed at the scene on Alness Drive at night to continue investigations into what had occurred that led to the young girl's death.

A twitter page for the York City and East area of North Yorkshire Police posted that it had been a "difficult late shift for all York staff with tragic death of a seven-year-old."