Privacy Policy

This policy was last updated on Apr 6, 2022

Introduction

IBTimes LLC. and its wholly owned subsidiaries (collectively, "Company," "us" or "we") respect your privacy and are committed to protecting it through our compliance with this policy.

This Privacy Policy describes how we may collect and use your personally identifiable information ("PII") (e.g., your full name, email address, mailing address, telephone number, or credit card number), as well as data that can, under certain circumstances, indirectly lead to PII ("Related Data") on our Web sites and other applications.

This Policy applies to PII and Related Data (collectively, your "information") received by us from consumers when you visit, register or subscribe to this Website and related services or sites that link to this Privacy Policy. It also applies to information we collect:

In e-mail, text and other electronic messages between you and this Website.

Through mobile and desktop applications you download from this Website, which provide dedicated non-browser-based interaction between you and this Website.

When you interact with our advertising and applications on third-party websites and services, if those applications or advertising include links to this policy.

From time to time Company may revise this Privacy Policy. If we make revisions that change the way we collect or use your PII or Related Data, those changes will be posted in this Privacy Policy and the effective date will be noted at the beginning of the Policy. Therefore, you should review it periodically so that you are up to date on our most current policies and practices. If we make material changes to our practices regarding use of your PII or Related Data, your PII and Related Data will continue to be governed by the Privacy Policy under which it was subject prior to those changes, unless you have been provided notice of, and have not objected to, the changes.

Please read this policy carefully to understand our policies and practices regarding your information and how we will treat it. If you do not agree with our policies and practices, your choice is not to use our Website. By accessing or using this Website, you agree to this privacy policy. This policy may change from time to time. Your continued use of this Website after we make changes is deemed to be acceptance of those changes, so please check the policy periodically for updates.

Information That We Collect

Generally

When you subscribe to our products or services, we collect PII and Related Information from you. We also may collect PII and Related Information from you when you contact us or participate in activities like: our resume database; job searches; forums; message boards; chats; submitting a letter to the editor; forwarding an article to a friend; filling out forms; completing transactions through our Website; queries on the Website, creating a community profile; rating, tagging and commenting on articles; or surveys, sweepstakes, contests, or games. When you post on public areas of the Website, your content is transmitted to others at your own risk as we cannot guarantee that it will not be viewed by unauthorized persons. Additionally, when you visit our web sites, we automatically collect non PII such as IP addresses and web site usage information from you.

Sometimes we collect personally identifiable information from consumers in manual format or off-line, for example via a post card or subscription form. Providing detailed notice in those situations often proves impractical, so consumers will instead be provided with a short notice that describes how to obtain the full text of this Policy and other relevant information from us.

When you provide PII to us, we will make sure you are informed about the types of uses we will make of the information to the extent it is being used in a manner that differs from what is allowed pursuant to this Privacy Policy. We'll collect only as much personal information as we need for specific, identified purposes, and we won't use it for other purposes without obtaining your consent.

Children under the Age of 13

In compliance with COPPA, we do not, however, knowingly collect or store PII from children under the age of thirteen. No one under age 13 may provide any personal information to or on the Website. If you are under 13, do not use or provide any information on this Website or on or through any of its features/register on the Website, make any purchases through the Website, use any of the interactive or public comment features of this Website or provide any information about yourself to us, including your name, address, telephone number, e-mail address or any screen name or user name you may use. If we learn we have collected or received personal information from a child under 13 without verification of parental consent, we will delete that information. If you believe we might have any information from or about a child under 13, please contact us at info[at]ibtimes.com.

Cookies (or browser cookies), Web Beacons, And Other Similar Technologies

Cookies are small bits of information that our web sites place on the hard drive of your computer. We use cookies to, among other things, facilitate our login processes; allow you to personalize and store your settings; collect usage information; determine our total audience size and traffic; and help us improve our sites by measuring which areas are of greatest interest to users. No personally identifiable information is placed in these cookies. The cookies may reflect de-identified demographic or other data linked to data you voluntarily have submitted to us, e.g., your email address, in hashed, non-human readable form.

Third party advertisements, content or applications displayed on our sites may also contain cookies alone or in conjunction with web beacons or other tracking technologies set by Internet advertising companies, ad networks and services, content providers, application providers or advertisers. The information they collect may be associated with your personal information or they may collect information, including personal information, about your online activities over time and across different websites and other online services. They may use this information to provide you with interest-based (behavioral) advertising or other targeted content. We do not control these third parties' tracking technologies or how they may be used. Visitors to our web sites should check the privacy policy of the responsible provider directly to see whether and how it uses these technologies and how you can opt out of receiving targeted advertising from them. (See the "Notice" section below for more information on third party advertisements).

You can set the browser on your computer to warn you each time a cookie is being sent, block third party cookies or block all cookies. However, by blocking all cookies you may not have access to certain features on our web sites. We also use web beacons (invisible images often referred to as pixel tags or clear GIFs) on our sites in order to recognize users and assess traffic patterns, and we include web beacons and cookies in our e-mail messages, including newsletters, in order to count how many e-mail messages have been opened. Users wishing to disable our web beacons should do so by turning images "off" in their email client (e.g., Outlook, Outlook Express). Please see your email client for more information.

In addition, certain features of our Website may use local stored objects (or Flash cookies) to collect and store information about your preferences and navigation to, from and on our Website. Flash cookies are not managed by the same browser settings as are used for browser cookies.

When you view an ad for our publications on other sites, our third-party advertising company may place or recognize a unique cookie on your browser. We and our advertising company may also use web beacons (invisible images often referred to as pixel tags or clear GIFs) to note which pages you visit after viewing our ads. The information that is collected through the use of these images is not personally identifiable and is used only to track response to our advertising efforts.

We may use cookies and similar tools to relate your use of our web sites to PII obtained from you or a reputable third party. For example, if you've asked us to send you information about our upcoming products or promotions, cookie and/or click stream data about your activities on our web sites may allow us to limit the materials we send you to items we think you will find interesting, based on your prior online activities and preferences. However, if we wish to combine your personal and cookie or click stream information in this manner, we will obtain your express affirmative consent.

Third Party Ad Servers

Some of the advertisements and other services that appear on our web site(s) are delivered to you by Internet advertising companies. These companies utilize certain technologies including cookies to deliver advertisements and marketing messages and to collect anonymous information about your visit to our sites and other web sites. If you would like more information about this practice or to opt out of having this information used by companies that are part of the Network Advertising Initiative to provide targeted ads, please visit http://www.networkadvertising.org/choices/

NOTICE

Third Party Web Sites

Our web sites link to web sites operated by other companies. Some of these third party sites may be co-branded with Company or feature the Company logo, even though they are not operated or maintained by us. For example, the Business & Hire section of International Business Times online offers a collection of third party services, such as career counseling, reference checks, recruiter databases and other services, through such links.

We're not responsible for the privacy practices of web sites operated by third parties that are linked to or integrated with our sites or for the privacy practices of third party Internet advertising companies. Once you've left our site via such a link or by clicking on an advertisement, you should check the applicable privacy policy of the third party or advertiser site to determine how they will handle any PII they collect from you.

Our web sites may also be linked to sites operated by companies affiliated with us (i.e., that are part of the News America Group ("Affiliated Companies")). Although all Affiliated Companies adhere to our privacy principles, visitors to those Affiliated Company sites should still refer to their separate privacy policies and practices, which may differ in some respects from this Privacy Policy.

USE: HERE'S HOW WE USE PII OR RELATED DATA

Generally

We may use information in the following ways:

For the purposes for which you specifically provided it including, without limitation, to enable us to process and fulfill your subscription or other request

To send you information about your relationship or transactions with us

To notify you about our products, services, and special offers

To otherwise contact you with information that we believe will be of interest to you

To enhance or develop features, products and services

To provide advertisers and other third parties with aggregate information about our subscribers, web site user base and usage patterns

To allow us to personalize the content and advertising that you and others see on our web sites

To estimate our audience size and usage patterns

To store information about your preferences, allowing us to customize our Website according to your individual interests

To speed up your searches

To recognize you when you return to the Website

To allow other select companies to send you promotional materials about their products and services (that is, unless you've told us not to do so (see Choice below)

Information about your activities on our sites and other non-personally identifiable information about you may be used to limit the online ads you encounter to those we believe are consistent with your interests. We may combine the information that we collect from you with information that you provide to us in connection with your use of other Company products, services and web sites, or information we collect from third parties.

Sharing your Information

Unless otherwise set forth below, in notifications sent to you at the time of information sharing or data collection or with your consent, we will not share your PII or Related Data outside of the Company.

Affiliates and Subsidiaries

We may share your PII with subsidiaries or companies that are affiliated with us, such as the News America Group of companies.

Service Providers, Contractors and Agents

We may share your PII and Related Data with agents, contractors or partners of Company in connection with services those entities are providing for Company, including, without limitation, facilitating some aspects of our web sites, sending e-mail, fulfilling purchase requests, delivering subscriptions, serving, customizing or delivering marketing or ads, and auditing. These other companies may use your PII and Related Data solely for the purpose of providing these services to us or on our behalf.

Special Circumstances

There may be instances when we may disclose PII or Related Data without providing you with a choice in order to protect the legal rights of Company, other companies within the News America Group, or their respective employees, agents and contractors; to protect the safety and security of visitors to our web sites; to protect against fraud or for risk management purposes; or to comply with the law or legal process. In the event of a merger, divestiture, restructuring, dissolution, or other sale or transfer of some or all of the Company's assets, whether as a going concern or as part of bankruptcy, liquidation or similar proceeding, in which PII held by the Company about our website users is among the assets transferred, we may transfer your PII to a third party as part of that transaction.

Corporate, Third-Party, and Student Subscriptions

If your subscription, where applicable to a website of the Company, is provided in whole or in part by your employer or other third party, we may notify the provider when you access or use your subscription. If you have a student subscription associated with a professor or school, we may notify your professor or school to confirm your subscription, access or use. When providing these notices, we may reveal limited amounts of your personally identifiable information such as your name or email address.

Contests, Competitions, Sweepstakes, Giveaways and Prize Draws

Data collected during the registration for contests, competitions, sweepstakes and prize draws is used by us and may be shared with sponsors or sold, rented, swapped or sent to other third party companies to market their products or services to you. Please read the contest rules carefully before you submit your data. That said, we will only send your PII, such as your verified email address, from these contest activities if you opt-in for this purpose.

Third Party Promotional Offers

If you subscribe to our print publications, where applicable to a website of the Company, we may share your contact information with other companies whose products and services may be of interest to you. While many of our subscribers appreciate receiving offerings from these companies, if you prefer that we do not share your information for this purpose, please see "Choice" for instructions on how to tell us not to share your information. The Company complies fully with the federal CAN-SPAM Act of 2003. We will not sell, rent, swap, or authorize any third party to use your PII, unless you choose in advance to have your PII shared for this purpose.

Social Network and Interactive Tools

Certain features on our web sites give you an opportunity to interact with us and others. These may include forums, message boards, and chats, submitting a letter to the editor, creating community profiles, and rating, tagging and commenting on articles. When you use these features you should be aware that any information you submit, including your name, location and e-mail address, may be publicly available to others. We are not responsible for any information you choose to submit through these interactive features.

When an individual chooses to post information that will be publicly disclosed, he or she is responsible for ensuring that such information conforms to all local data protection laws. We are not responsible under any data protection laws for user posted information.

Legal Process, Protecting Rights or Enforcing our Polices

We may disclose your PII to (i) comply with any court order, law or legal process, including to respond to any government or regulatory request; (ii) to protect the rights, property, or safety of the Company, our customers or others (This includes exchanging information with other companies and organizations for the purposes of fraud protection and credit risk reduction); and (iii) to enforce or apply our terms of use, terms of sale and other agreements, including for billing and collection purposes.

Non PII

Anonymous click stream, number of page views calculated by pixel tags, and aggregated or de-identified demographic information may also be shared with our advertisers and business partners.

CHOICE: WE WILL PROVIDE YOU WITH CHOICES ABOUT THE USE OF YOUR PII

We strive to provide you with choices regarding the personal information you provide to us. We have created mechanisms to provide you with the following control over your information:

Tracking Technologies and Advertising.

You can set your browser to refuse all or some browser cookies, or to alert you when cookies are being sent. To learn how you can manage your Flash cookie settings, visit the Flash player settings page on Adobe's website. If you disable or refuse cookies, please note that some parts of this site may then be inaccessible or not function properly.

Promotional Offers from the Company or Third Parties

To opt out of receiving marketing from the Company or its Third Party Promotional partners, or to otherwise update your preferences, you must do so for each of our publications separately, as indicated below:

To opt out of receiving marketing from International Business Times Online notify us by contacting Customer Service at privacypolicy[at]ibtimes.com. Please include the phrase "Opt-Out" in the subject line of your communication to receive quicker service.

If you are a current subscriber of any of our publications, please remember to include your account number and phone number in the body of your e-mail or letter, and if you choose to opt-out via e-mail, please include "Opt-out" in the subject line

We reserve the right to disclose your opt-out information to third parties so they can suppress your name from future solicitations, in accordance with applicable laws.

We do not control third parties' collection or use of your information to serve interest-based advertising. However these third parties may provide you with ways to choose not to have your information collected or used in this way. You can opt out of receiving targeted ads from members of the Network Advertising Initiative ("NAI") on the NAI's website.

ACCESS: HOW TO ACCESS, CORRECT OR UPDATE YOUR PII

You may review and update the PII that you have provided to us by contacting Customer Service for each of our publications, as indicated below. Most subscribers also can update their information online by signing on to their accounts and visiting the appropriate account management sections. Please note that if you have subscribed or registered for our print and online editions, or for more than one of our publications or services, you must update your information for each separately.

International Business Times Online and any other IBTimes LLC properties:

Registered or non-registered users may contact Customer Service at info[at]ibtimes.com. Most users to International Business Times Online may also update their information by going to Member Center.

SECURITY: WE PROTECT THE SECURITY OF PII

We use commercially reasonable administrative, technical, personnel and physical measures to safeguard PII and Related Data in our possession against loss, theft and unauthorized use, disclosure or modification. All information you provide to us is stored on our secure servers behind firewalls. Please note that no method of transmission over the Internet, or method of electronic storage, is 100% secure. Although we do our best to protect your personal information, we cannot guarantee the security of your personal information transmitted to our Website. Any transmission of personal information is at your own risk. We are not responsible for circumvention of any privacy settings or security measures contained on the Website.

The safety and security of your information also depends on you. Where we have given you (or where you have chosen) a password for access to certain parts of our Website, you are responsible for keeping this password confidential. We ask you not to share your password with anyone. We urge you to be careful about giving out information in public areas of the Website like message boards. The information you share in public areas may be viewed by any user of the Website.

DATA RETENTION

We retain your information for as long as necessary to permit us to use it for the purposes that we have communicated to you and comply with applicable law or regulations.

TRANSFER TO US OR OTHER COUNTRIES

Your information may be stored and processed in the United States, in Slovakia or in any country where Company has facilities, and by subscribing to and/or using our publications, you consent to the transfer of information outside of your country, except in the case of data transfers from the European Economic Area or Switzerland, which are covered under the EU and Swiss Safe Harbor Frameworks.

REMEDIES AND COMPLIANCE: HOW TO CONTACT US ABOUT PRIVACY CONCERNS

If you have any questions, comments or concerns about our Privacy Policy or the Principles, please visit our CONTACT US page for IBTimes at https://corp.ibt.com/about-contact.

Your California Privacy Rights

Under the California "Shine The Light" law, California Civil Code Section § 1798.83 , California residents may opt-out of the Company's disclosure of personal information to third parties for their direct marketing purposes. As detailed above, you may choose to opt-out of the sharing of your personal information with third parties for marketing purposes at any time by e-mailing us at info[at]ibtimes.com. It is important to note that this opt-out does not prohibit disclosures made for non-marketing purposes, including but not limited to subscription management.

SAFE HARBOR PRIVACY PRINCIPLES

The Company adheres to the Safe Harbor Frameworks concerning the transfer of personal data from the European Union and Switzerland to the United States of America. Accordingly, we follow the Safe Harbor Privacy Principles published by the U.S. Department of Commerce (the "Principles") with respect to all such data. The Company has certified that it adheres to the Safe Harbor Privacy Principles of notice, choice, onward transfer, security, data integrity, access, and enforcement. This privacy policy outlines our general policy and practices for implementing the Principles, including the types of information we gather, how we use it and the notice and choice you have regarding our use of and your ability to correct that information. For more information about the Safe Harbor Privacy Principles, please visit the U.S. Department of Commerce's Safe Harbor website at http://export.gov/safeharbor/.