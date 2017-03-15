An 18-year-old student who racially attacked police officers after being refused entry into a west London club has been spared jail as the judge didn't want to "send lady to jail" for the crime. Karolina Szumko, a first-year student at Kingston University, was denied entry to the Notting Hill Arts Club for being too drunk after drinking half a bottle of vodka before she arrived on 15 December.

After being stopped from entering, she attacked staff members and another woman outside the club, shouting at a bouncer who tried to intervene: "You f*****g black, you shouldn't be standing between us."

When police officers arrived to arrest her, Szumko called them "British p*****s" while shouting, kicking out and aiming punches towards them.

While being restrained, she added: "You are going to f*****g die, f*****g racists, pretend to be white but wish Merry Christmas to Muslim people," reported the Evening Standard.

The abuse continued when she was taken to Charing Cross police station where she spat at one officer and threw a glass of water over a custody officer.

Appearing at Hammersmith Magistrates' Court, Szumko admitted three counts of assaulting a police officer, three charges of racially aggravated public order offences, one count of assaulting an accredited person, and one charge of common assault.

She avoided jail as Deputy District Judge Adrian Turner decided he's "not sending a lady to prison for something like this" although her actions had "horrified" him.

He added: "Racially abusing and attacking police officers and security people, all in a public place, and that's the result of drinking far more vodka than was good for you.

"I dare say you were not aware of what was going on, and I accept what happened wouldn't have happened apart from drinking, you are genuinely sorry."

Szumnko was ordered attend 150 hours of community service and told the pay her victims £200 ($243).