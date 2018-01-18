An 80-year-old man has been charged with armed robbery of a bank.

Robert Francis Krebs was accused of using a gun to hold up the Pyramid Credit Union in Tucson, Arizona, on Friday (13 January).

He was charged with two counts of armed robbery and is being held in Pima county jail, said Tucson Police.

The octogenarian was arrested the day after the raid in which he was said to have calmly walked into the Pyramid Credit branch and threatened the cashier with a gun.

"The suspect was armed with a handgun and demanded money from the teller," said the police.

"He was given an undisclosed amount of money and was last seen running from the bank on foot."

Detectives issued an appeal for a thinly built Caucasian male who was around 6ft tall.

A day later Krebs was rounded up after he attempted to check into a nearby hotel. He left without booking in but the hotel worker recognised him from police social media posts.

The hotel contacted detectives who swept all hotels and motels in the area, picking up Krebs later on Friday.

The police also released photos from CCTV footage which they say is the suspect in the middle of the armed robbery.