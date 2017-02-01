North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses after an 85-year-old woman died when she was hit by a tipper truck.

The collision happened at about 10am on Tuesday (31 January) at a roundabout near a Tesco supermarket in Thirsk Road, Northallerton.

The woman, who has still not been identified, sustained serious leg injuries and was taken to James Cook Hospital where she died from her injuries, police said.

The 51-year-old male driver of the lorry is currently assisting police with their enquiries.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have seen the woman, or the red tipper truck with "Thompsons" livery on the side, in the moments leading up to the crash to contact them.

The woman, who lived in Thirsk Road, was dressed in a three-quarter length purple coat, wearing a green fleece hat and was carrying a shopping bag. Prior to the incident she was walking past Northallerton Library in the direction of the roundabout.

Police are also appealing to anyone who recognises the description of the woman to contact them to assist with establishing the full identity of the woman.

To contact police regarding this incident, please dial 101 and ask to speak to DC1658 Kirsten Aldridge or email Kirsten.Aldridge@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk. Please quote reference 12170017375.