Authorities in Texas have discovered almost two tonnes of cannabis disguised as 35,000 key limes near the US-Mexico border.

US border officials said the enormous stash of drugs – worth almost $800,000 (£640,000, €750,000) – was uncovered during searches of what appeared to be large bundles of the citrus fruit inside a commercial shipment at the Pharr International Bridge, in Brownsville, on 30 January.

"This is an outstanding interception of narcotics. Our CBP (Customs and Border Protection) officers continue to excel in their knowledge of smuggling techniques which allows them to intercept these kinds of attempts to introduce narcotics into our country," said Port Director Efrain Solis Jr.

In total, 3,947 pounds (1.8tn) of cannabis hidden inside 34,764 small packages was seized by officials from the Freightliner tractor trailer.

The drugs were found with the help of police sniffer dogs and X-ray style imaging technology.

The case remains under investigation by Homeland Security Investigations special agents, the CBP said.

This isn't the first time smugglers have been caught trying to use fake produce to bring drugs into the US. Last year, border officers at the same crossing in Pharr found more than a tonne of cannabis hidden inside fake carrots within a commercial shipment entering from Mexico.