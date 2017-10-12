Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta is "optimistic" he will be fully fit to play when the La Liga leaders visit Atletico Madrid on Saturday (14 October).

The club have provided a positive update in that sense after revealing that the Spanish playmaker was back in full training on Thursday morning for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury during the win over Las Palmas on 1 October.

Iniesta pulled out from the Spain squad for their final two World Cup qualifiers due to the injury, but Barcelona already suggested at the time that the captain could be ready to face Atletico with scans ruling him out for only 10 days.

"Tests carried out show that the player Andres Iniesta has a hamstring strain in his left leg and he is expected to be out for about around 10 days," Barcelona then confirmed.

The 33-year-old has now claimed that recovery is going according to the schedule and he hopes to be available for the crucial visit to the new Wanda Metropoliano.

"I am within the timeline set for the recovery and let's see how it evolves," the Barcelona captain said to Rac 1.

"When I did it I already knew it would not be a big deal. We will see how it evolve in the coming days and whether I can arrive [in time] for the weekend [to play against Atletico Madrid]. I am optimistic. I am always optimistic but also realistic. I will see my feelings in the coming days, how it evolves and I hope (can play)."

Iniesta provided the positive update on Wednesday night after the club had previously shown a video of him undertaking some light training on his own during the day.

And it looks like the Spaniard is eventually in line to make his comeback against Atletico after Barcelona revealed that Iniesta was able to complete a full training alongside the rest of available teammates on Thursday morning.

"Iniesta also trained with the group during the workout on the Tito Vilanova pitch at the Ciutat Esportiva," Barcelona confirmed as the Catalans continue the preparations for the trip to Atletico.

Meanwhile, Ernesto Valverde also recovered Nelson Semedo, Andres Gomes, Lucas Digne, Samuel Umtiti, Thomas Vermalen and Jasper Cillessen in the Tuesday's training session after the six players completed the respective international duties.

"Ernesto Valverde has been able to call on some of his international players who are back in training with the blaugranas. Semedo, André Gomes, Digne, Umtiti and Vermaelen all arrived in Barcelona with their places at Russia 2018 secured. Unfortunately, Cillessen's Holland team failed to qualify for the World Cup," Barcelona added.

However, Lionel Messi, Javier Mascherano and Luis Suarez were still missing in the Thursday's workout as the trio only returned to Barcelona on Wednesday following a long trip from South America.