Two more Xperia smartphones – Xperia XA and XA Ultra – have joined the list of Android Nougat devices. Sony has begun pushing out the latest version of Android software update for them.

The build numbers the Android Nougat update brings for Xperia XA and XA Ultra are 33.3.A.0.127 and 36.1.A.0.179 respectively.

Apart from the new Android version, the Nougat update adds support for multi-window that lets users run two apps simultaneously. The update also improves the battery life of the aforementioned Xperia handsets.

Messaging is now better than earlier. You can now send video and audio with just a few taps. The front-facing camera now has new self-timer button. Besides, the update makes the home screen smarter to offer a personalised experience.

To download and install the update from notification panel directly, just drag the status bar downwards to launch the notification panel. Select the update and tap Download. When the download is complete, open the notification panel again and tap Install and then follow the on-screen instructions to complete the process.

XperiaBlog, which reports the rollout, states that the Android Nougat update is live for all models of Xperi XA F3111, F3113, F3115 and double SIM variants such as F3112 and F3116; XA Ultra variants such as F3211 and F3212.