A man was shot by armed police in a residential street in Birmingham on Wednesday night (26 July).

The incident happened at around 9pm in Hereford Close, Frankley.

The man was taken to hospital, but police did not reveal his current condition.

Another man was arrested for suspected firearm offences.

Police were seen still guarding the scene of the incident on Thursday morning.

Pollice activity was also witnessed in nearby Epping Close and Blackdown Close, the Birmingham Mail reported.

Witnesses told the newspaper that armed police were on the scene and the force helicopter was overhead for around an hour.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "Police have cordoned off an area in Hereford Close in Frankley, Birmingham following a firearm discharge last night.

"At around 9pm, a firearm was discharged by an armed officer which resulted in one man being taken to hospital with a gunshot injury. Another man has been arrested for suspected firearm offences.

"The officer's body worn video was on at the time of the incident.

"The matter has been referred to the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC)."