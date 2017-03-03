Former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger has announced he will not be taking on another series of Celebrity Apprentice.

The actor told Empire magazine he was quitting the show because of the "bad taste" left by the show's association with its executive producer and former star Donald Trump

Schwarzenegger said: "Even if asked [to do it again] I would decline.

"I learned a lot, I had a great time, it was a really great opportunity. But under the circumstances I don't want to do it again.

"With Trump being involved in the show people have a bad taste and don't want to participate as a spectator or sponsor or in any other way support the show. It's a very divisive period right now and I think the show got caught up in all that division."

The president has been vocal in his dismay of the lower ratings achieved by Schwarzenegger since he took over Trump's role on the show – using his notorious social media presence to hit out at the actor over his involvement in the show.

In a series of tweets, Trump wrote: Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got "swamped" (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT.

"So much for being a movie star-and that was season 1 compared to season 14. Now compare him to my season 1. But who cares, he supported Kasich & Hillary."

Around 4.9 million people tuned in to see Schwarzenegger make his debut on Celebrity Apprentice, the BBC reported. That figure is a 43% drop in the number of viewers from season 15 of the show, which starred Trump.

Schwarzenegger, who replaced the "You're fired" catchphrase used by Trump and by Alan Sugar in the UK version of the show with "You're terminated" responded to Trump with a series of tweets.

He wrote: "There's nothing more important than the people's work, @realDonaldTrump.

Please study this quote from Lincoln's inaugural, @realDonaldTrump. It inspired me every day I was Governor, and I hope it inspires you. pic.twitter.com/QRoOFTZfQ9

— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 6, 2017

"I wish you the best of luck and I hope you'll work for ALL of the American people as aggressively as you worked for your ratings."