Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has revealed the latest team news ahead of their Carabao Cup final against Manchester City on Sunday, as the Frenchman looks to win the trophy for the first time in his tenure, having been to the finals twice so far. The boss is under pressure after his team put in a disappointing performance in the round-of-32 tie of the Europa League.

Arsenal advanced to the last 16, courtesy of a 4-2 aggregate victory but it was a night to forget for the Londoners, who crashed to a 2-1 defeat at the Emirates, only their second loss at home this season. A pair of first-half goals within 70 seconds from Hosam Aiesh and Ken Sema had Swedish visitors Ostersunds dreaming of the unlikeliest of upsets at the Emirates Stadium.

Alex Iwobi had to be replaced in the second half as he was down with a cramp, and the Nigerian has to be looked into before being deemed eligible for the cup final in the weekend. Aaron Ramsey is another player who is doubtful, having missed the game against Tottenham Hotspur the week before last with a groin injury, but the Welshman is back in full training and a decision will be made on him before the game.

However, there are no other injuries to report from the game against Ostersunds, while Mesut Ozil, who was suffering from illness, is also expected to be available. The manager revealed that he will be fielding his first-choice eleven for the game as they are looking to win the game. However, David Ospina will start the final, as he is the designated cup goalkeeper.

"We don't know what stage Alex Iwobi is at. We have no injuries from last night. A few were rested, they are all alright. We have to make a decision on Aaron Ramsey," Wenger said, as quoted by the Mirror.

"We have to see how he [Ozil] responds today but I think he will be alright. You want all your best players available and of course he is an important player for us. We will play all our regular players. We want to win it. We want the fans to go home happy."