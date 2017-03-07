Former football coach Barry Bennell has been charged with eight further counts of historic child sex abuse.

The allegations relate to two boys, with the offences said to have taken place between 1980 and 1987.

The 63-year-old – a former youth coach at Crewe Alexandra who had links with Manchester City and Stoke City football clubs – is due to appear at South Cheshire Magistrates' Court via video link on 13 March to face the charges.

The charges include: five counts of buggery with a boy aged under 16; two counts of indecent assault on a boy aged under 14; and one count of indecent assault on a boy aged under 16.

A spokesman for the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said: "Today, 7 March, former professional football coach Barry Bennell, 63, was informed that he has been charged with eight counts of non-recent child sexual abuse, following an investigation by Cheshire Police."

Bennell last month pleaded not guilty to seven other counts of indecent assault on a boy and one count of attempted buggery.

The offences were alleged to have happened between 1981 and 1986, when the boy was under the age of 16.