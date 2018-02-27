As Britain is hit with icy Siberian winds and heavy snow coming in from Russia, the rest of Europe is similarly plunged into minus degrees and extreme weather.
IBTimes UK explored the scarily named 'Beast from the East' as it sweeps through the continent coating famous landmarks in a layer of white snow.
A fisherman cleans the snow from his boat on the shore of Ohrid Lake, in Pogradec, southeast Albania, on February 27, 2018
Gent SHKULLAKU
A man walks his dogs through a park in the snow on February 27, 2018 in Rochester, United Kingdom.
Dan Kitwood
A man removes snow from the stairs of his home in the village of Mramor, near Pristina,Kosovo, on February 27, 2018.
Armend NIMANI
Children play on sledges outside Rochester Castle in the snow on February 27, 2018 in Rochester, United Kingdom
Dan Kitwood
Cattle eat snow on a wall in Denby Dale, northern England, on February 27, 2018 as icey temperatures persisted across Britain.
Anthony Devlin
Snow covers the beach and a statue at Antony Gormley's art installation 'Another Place' at Crosby Beach on February 27, 2018 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Christopher Furlong
An young girl walks with her horse that is covered against the cold in a snowy landscape near the small Bavarian village of Puchheim near Munich, southern Germany, February 27, 2018.
CHRISTOF STACHE
People walk through heavy snowfall on the Promenade des Anglais on February 26, 2018 in Nice.
VALERY HACHE
A picture taken on February 27, 2018 shows the shore of the bay of Ajaccio covered with snow, on the French Mediteranean island of Corsica.
ELISE BRETAUD
Tourists visit the ancient Colosseum during a snowfall in Rome on February 26, 2018.
VINCENZO PINTO
People walk on St Peter's Square covered by snow on February 26, 2018 at The Vatican.
TIZIANA FABI
Female panda Lumi hangs upside down on a tree as she plays during snowfall in her enclosure during the opening day of the Ahtari Zoo Snowpanda Resort in Ahtari, Finland on February 17, 2018.
RONI REKOMAA
A person with an umbrella walks through a snow-covered square in Pristina on February 26, 2018.
ARMEND NIMANI