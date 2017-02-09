A collection of beautiful vintage cars and motorcycles is going on sale during Retromobile, a fair that has made Paris a car collector's capital. More than 100 cars, produced over a period ranging from the turn of the last century to the 1990s, are on display under the glass roof of the Grand Palais. In 1901, the Grand Palais welcomed the first Paris Motor Show and nearly 120 years later, a selection of 133 vintage cars is up for grabs.

The stars of the show are probably the 1935 Aston Martin Ulster Sports of which only 31 were ever produced; the 1957 Bentley S1 Continental Cabriolet 1957; and the 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL "Gullwing" Coupe, according to Bonhams' International Director of Business Development and Head of European Motorcars, Philip Kantor.

The Aston is estimated to fetch between €1.6m and €1.8m (£1.36m to £1.53m/$1.7m to $1.92m) while the Bentley S1 is estimated between €1m and €1.5m. Bids for the Mercedes-Benz could range from €1.1m to €1.3m.

A further 500 classic cars are being exhibited at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in the French capital. On show – but not for sale – is perhaps the most iconic car in cinema history, the grey Aston Martin DB5 driven by Sean Connery in the 1964 film Goldfinger, complete with machine guns and tyre slashers.

IBTimes UK presents some of the classic vehicles on show and on sale at Retromobile 2017 in Paris. The auction will take place on Thursday afternoon (9 February) and Kantor expects a full house, with some bids to be made over telephone.