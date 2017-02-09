A collection of beautiful vintage cars and motorcycles is going on sale during Retromobile, a fair that has made Paris a car collector's capital. More than 100 cars, produced over a period ranging from the turn of the last century to the 1990s, are on display under the glass roof of the Grand Palais. In 1901, the Grand Palais welcomed the first Paris Motor Show and nearly 120 years later, a selection of 133 vintage cars is up for grabs.

1965 Ferrari 206 P Dino Pininfarina Berlinetta Speciale. Estimate: €4,000,000 to €8,000,000Benoit Tessier/Reuters
A Mercedes-Benz 320 3.2-Litre Cabriolet BBenoit Tessier/Reuters
Vintage and classic cars are displayed by Bonhams auction house at the Grand PalaisBenoit Tessier/Reuters

The stars of the show are probably the 1935 Aston Martin Ulster Sports of which only 31 were ever produced; the 1957 Bentley S1 Continental Cabriolet 1957; and the 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL "Gullwing" Coupe, according to Bonhams' International Director of Business Development and Head of European Motorcars, Philip Kantor.

The Aston is estimated to fetch between €1.6m and €1.8m (£1.36m to £1.53m/$1.7m to $1.92m) while the Bentley S1 is estimated between €1m and €1.5m. Bids for the Mercedes-Benz could range from €1.1m to €1.3m.

An Aston Martin Ulster Two-seater Sports. Estimate: €1,600,000 to €1,800,000Benoit Tessier/Reuters
A Bentley S1 Continental Drophead Coupé. Estimate: €1,000,000 to €1,500,000Benoit Tessier/Reuters
A Mercedes-Benz 300 SL 'Gullwing' Coupe. Estimate: €1,100,000 to €1,300,000Benoit Tessier/Reuters
The glass roof of the Grand Palais is reflected in the bonnet of a Mercedes-Benz 300 SL 'Gullwing' CoupeBenoit Tessier/Reuters

A further 500 classic cars are being exhibited at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in the French capital. On show – but not for sale – is perhaps the most iconic car in cinema history, the grey Aston Martin DB5 driven by Sean Connery in the 1964 film Goldfinger, complete with machine guns and tyre slashers.

1964 Aston Martin DB5 driven by actor Sean Connery as James Bond in both Goldfinger and ThunderballBenoit Tessier/Reuters
The front firing Browning .30 calibre machine guns hidden behind each of the front indicators of James Bond's 1964 Aston Martin DB5Benoit Tessier/Reuters
The tyre slashers of the 1964 Aston Martin DB5 driven by actor Sean Connery as James BondBenoit Tessier/Reuters

IBTimes UK presents some of the classic vehicles on show and on sale at Retromobile 2017 in Paris. The auction will take place on Thursday afternoon (9 February) and Kantor expects a full house, with some bids to be made over telephone.

An Aston Martin Standard Sports ModelBenoit Tessier/Reuters
Schneider CA1 1916 assault vehicleBenoit Tessier/Reuters
Saint-Chamond assault tankBenoit Tessier/Reuters
A Mercedes-Benz 280 SL Convertible with hardtopBenoit Tessier/Reuters
Renault Viva Grand Sport Coupé 1939Newspress
Renault Floride 1961Newspress
OSCA-Maserati 1.5-Litre Barchetta EvocationBenoit Tessier/Reuters