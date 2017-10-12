A family-run pub in North Yorkshire has been named the best restaurant in the world, the first time that a UK restaurant has won the TripAdvisor award since its inception in 2012.

The Michelin-starred Black Swan in Oldstead was given the title based on millions of reviews on travel site TripAdvisor. The title was previously held by Spanish eatery Martin Berasategui.

"It's a huge honour to win this award, but what makes it really special is that it's been awarded because of feedback from our customers," head chef Tommy Banks said. He is the UK's youngest Michelin-starred chef, having received the award in 2004, when he was 24.

"Owned and run by The Banks Family, who have lived and farmed around Oldstead for many generations; it's very much their creation, with Tommy Banks heading the kitchen and his brother James running the front-of-house," reads a description on the restaurant's website.

The Black Swan does not offer traditional pub food, however. Its £95 tasting menu has a variegated selection of dishes including dumplings and a cake made with chicory root and blackcurrant.

"There's an 'Oldstead' style; plenty of tradition and culture cut through with a modern earthy exuberance."