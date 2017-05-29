Boris wanted a quiet visit to his old college for lunch today. Students found out and had other ideas. pic.twitter.com/2gCtglTyXW

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson was met by a group of angry students as he returned to Balliol College at Oxford University for a private party.

The 52-year-old had allegedly been spending time at his former university's library, but as he attempted to leave the campus, news of his attendance had got out and he was soon greeted with protest banners and heckles.

One of the banners read "Racist Boris, what dead animals have you f****d?".

The cries included "hands off our free school meals", "you should be ashamed of yourself Boris" and "get back to the Bullingdon club".

They were referring to the elite dining club that Johnson was allegedly a member of during his time at Oxford. Members of the club were reportedly involved in the vandalising of restaurants and student rooms. One heckler added, "do you want to smash a restaurant?".

As he climbs into his Jaguar, he is asked "do you want to burn £50 in front of a homeless person?", allegedly a requirement of membership to the Bullingdon club.

Johnson attended Oxford from 1983 until 1987, winning a four-year scholarship to study classics. He studied alongside key future political figures such as former Prime Minister David Cameron, ex-Education secretary Michael Gove and current Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

The controversial politician graduated with a high second class degree, and claimed he was disappointed not to receive the highest grade of first class honours.

He was appointed as president of the Oxford Union society and later went into a career in journalism at the Times and the Daily Telegraph before standing as an MP for Henley and then becoming Mayor of London for an eight year spell.