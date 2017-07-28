A man who punched a woman in the face and stamped on her head because she would not go back to his flat after a night out has been jailed for five years.

Sivakumar Ravisankar, 26, was seen "raining punches down" on the woman during the vicious attack in Bournemouth, leaving her with fractures on both sides of her face.

When the police were called, he told officers he was "drunk" and felt "very bad" about the incident.

He was sentenced at Bournemouth Crown Court last Friday (21 July) after admitting causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

The court heard how Ravisankar and his 26-year-old victim had been at a party together in the area of Grove Road on Friday, 26 May.

The pair left together in the early hours of Saturday, and Ravinsankar tried to convince the woman, from London, to go back to his flat, which was also in Grove Road.

When she refused he slapped her on the cheek, punched her in the face and pulled her by the head to the ground.

A witness from a nearby property described then seeing the violent offender "raining punches down" on the woman.

As the neighbour shouted for him to stop, Ravisankar kicked his victim as she lay on the floor before then stamping on her head and stomach.

He was seen leaving the scene but was arrested nearby around an hour later after the police were called.

Ravisankar told officers at the time: "Seriously, I'm feeling very bad about what happened, for punching her. I was very drunk."

The victim was taken to hospital where she was treated for fractures to both sides of her face and her nose. She also sustained bruising to her face, chest and abdomen.

Detective Sergeant Garry Knight, of Bournemouth CID, said: "This was a vicious and sustained attack on a defenceless victim that left her with a number of nasty injuries.

"I hope this sentence sends out a clear message that violence of this nature will not be tolerated and will be dealt with robustly by police and the courts."