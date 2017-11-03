The only father-daughter team on the British Airways's Boeing 777 flew together for the final time on Thursday (2 November).

David Woodruffe's final flight with his daughter Kat, 35, landed at London Heathrow airport after completing his retirement flight from New York.

After joining the airline in 1984, Woodruffe held the role of captain. He said he felt mixed emotions flying alongside his daughter during his final flight.

Woodruffe, 64, told the Press Association, "I'm sorry to be leaving BA after so many years, but equally glad that she will be remaining in the airline to continue our legacy, and doing a job I know she has the same passion and enthusiasm for as I do."

The mother-of-two said that the father-daughter bond helped them in the cockpit as they are "familiar with each other and communication is very easy".

The duo who hail from Horsham, West Sussex have operated around a dozen flights together during which Kat would call him "captain, dad and occasionally Dave", Belfast Telegraph news website reported.

David Woodruffe said that he and his daughter were "100% professional" on the flight deck.

"Like any father I always end up paying" for post-flight meals, he quiped, ITV news website reported.

His daughter who is a senior first officer said that being besides him on his last flight was "wonderful".

"Dad and flying have influenced my life massively, so it's really special to have been with him at the end of his amazing career," she said.

"I promised him I will carry on the good Woodruffe name!"