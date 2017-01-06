A teenager has been left with serious injuries after being stabbed several times by armed men at a takeaway in south London on Monday (2 January 2017). The 18-year-old was stabbed four times in the leg and once in his abdomen and arm after being attacked by at least three men at the Dallas Chicken takeaway in Brixton.

Police have released CCTV footage of the assault, which shows the three men armed with knives and belts attacking the victim as well as two other teenagers he was with.

The footage shows the masked suspects dressed all in black repeatedly whipping, stabbing and kicking the other three males, with one of the attackers appearing to film the incident on his mobile phone.

The 18-year-old, who has not been named, can be seen getting whipped in the face before one of the attackers lunges with a knife. He is then stabbed several times before being kicked in the head as he lays on the ground.

The attack left the victim needing surgery on his abdomen, with further surgery required on his arm. Police have released footage of the attack in an attempt to trace the suspects. One man has already been arrested in connection with the incident.

Witnesses said there were a further three suspects on bicycles outside the shop at the time of the assault. All of the suspects left together as a group as they made their way northbound along Brixton Road.

Suspect 1 is described as a black man, in his early 20s and of medium build. He was wearing a black puffa-style jacket, blue jeans, a white belt, a black face covering and black shoes with white laces. Suspect 2 is described as a black man, aged in his early 20s. He was wearing a black jacket, dark trousers, a black face covering and black shoes. He was seen carrying two knives. Suspect 3 is described as a slim black man, aged in his early 20s. He was wearing a black jacket, dark trousers, black gloves, a black face covering and black shoes. He was seen to carry a knife. Suspect 4 is described as a slim black man, aged in his early 20s. He was wearing a black jacket, dark trousers, black gloves, a black face covering and black shoes.

Detective Constable Remy Smith, from Lambeth CID, said "This is a shocking and brutal assault that has left the victim very distressed from his ordeal. We are keen to identify the men in the CCTV footage so we can speak to them about the incident. We would also urge anyone who witnessed the incident to contact us."

Anyone with information or any witnesses are urged to contact police via 101, on Twitter via @Metcc or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.