Shocking footage has emerged of an NFL fan sucker punching a fellow supporter during a game on Thursday 12 October. Carolina Panthers fan Kyle Adam Maraghy, 26, has been charged with assault after the clip showed him repeatedly punching his 62-year-old victim in the face.

The incident took place during the team's loss against the Philadelphia Eagles at North Carolina's Bank of America Stadium. It was said to have followed a heated argument in which supporters behind Maraghy had asked him to sit down during the game so as not to block their view.

The clip shows Maraghy, wearing a Cam Newton jersey, turn around and confront an older fan seated behind him, wearing a white T-shirt. Without warning Maraghy punches the man in the face, causing blood to pour from below his eye.

His victim does not try to fight back and simply clasps his face – but Maraghy continues to rain down punches on his victim. Shocked fans around the pair attempt to hold back the suspect before he grabs his girlfriend and leaves.

The footage went viral online and Maraghy has since been arrested by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police. He has been charged with simple assault and briefly taken to Mecklenburg Jail in Charlotte, North Carolina, before being released on a $1,500 bond. He would not speak to reporters as he left the jail.

His victim was treated at the stadium and released. Warren Carrigan, who filmed the footage and posted it on Instagram, wrote alongside: "Bro & his chicka were standing for the entire game. Words gradually got more and more escalated.

"There previously was a single mom and her son between us, they left halfway through the 3rd. After that, the lid was off. The dude took offense to the couple never sitting down and obstructing his view. The victim telling the dude bro how they're being jerks and how rude they are for not sitting."

Maraghy has been arrested for assault twice since 2013 and two years ago he was charged with reckless driving, the Daily Mail reported.