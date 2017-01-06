At the CES 2017 annual event Dell unveiled a series of new products powered by Windows 10 including Dell Canvas, a 13in 2-in-1, XPS, Precision all-in-one devices, Dell UltraSharp 32 Ultra HD 8K monitor and Dell 27 Ultrathin monitor, a VR ready mobile workstation, a new Inspiron gaming line and the 12in Latitude 7285 2-in-1.

Dell Canvas is a 27in smart workspace featuring QHD screen. It features touch, digital pen and totem or dials capabilities. Powered by any Windows 10 PC, the Dell Canvas plugs in to software features such as Adobe, Autodesk, AVID, Dassault systems, SolidWorks and Microsoft. It will be available for purchase starting 30 March on Dell's online website at $1,799 (£1455).

The company has introduced the 2-in-1 XPS 13 convertible model with a 360 degree hinge so that consumers can use it as a laptop or flip the display to use it as a tablet. Dell claims it offers up to 15 hours of battery life. Some of the key elements of the new XPS series device are QHD+ InfinityEdge touch screen and 7th generation Intel core vPro processor and Dell BIOS software.

Dell has also updated the XPS 15 with 7th Gen Intel Core processors. As its name suggests, the laptop features a 15in display.

The XPS 13 will be exclusively available through Dell.com and Best Buy at $999.99, the same price as the XPS 15 notebook.

Apart that, there is also a new XPS 27 all-in-one system with 4K ultra HD edge-to-edge display. It packs Windows 10 features such as Windows Hello, allowing you to login using the camera or ask Cortana for help.

The Precision AIO, on the other hand, is equipped with Intel Xeon processor, AMD Radeon Pro graphics.

In terms of pricing, there is just a $100 difference between the devices. The XPS 27 AIO is priced at $1,499.99, whereas Dell Precision is available for $1,599.

Dell has also launched Precision 7720, the company's first VR-ready mobile workstation designed for VR content creation. Very much like all Dell Precision series, the Precision 7720 is also designed to work with the latest software suites. It will be available at $1,699 through Dell.com.

Dell's new monitors include Dell 24 and 27 InfinityEdge monitors.

Another key product is the Latitude 7285 2-in-1 featuring wireless capabilities. More details about the pricing of the device will be announced during Dell EMC World in May this year.